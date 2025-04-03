Bone Screw Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 3.2 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone screw market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.3% annually from 2025 to 2031, with an anticipated size of US$ 3.2 billion by 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global bone screw market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3949/bone-screw-market.html#form



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2031 (billion US$) 3.2 Growth (CAGR) 4.3% during 2025-2031 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Bone Screw Market:

The global bone screw market is segmented based on application type, material type, and region.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented into trauma & extremities, hip & knees, spine, and CMF. The spine segment holds the largest market share, with trauma & extremities as the second largest, whereas CMF is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Spine is the largest application of bone screws owing to the increase in the prevalence of spinal disorders, such as degenerative disc, spinal fractures, and herniated discs; rising aging population; technological advancement in spinal surgery techniques; and rising patient awareness and surgical acceptance due to high success rate and improved pain management.

Increasing facial trauma cases, growing congenital deformity treatments, higher demand for aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries, and development of bioabsorbable screws are key factors driving the demand for bone screws in CMF applications.

Based on the material type - The market is segmented into titanium, stainless steel, and other material types. Titanium is likely to be the most preferred material of the market during the forecast period. Titanium occupies the largest share in the bone screw market, owing to its properties, such as biocompatibility, corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, exceptional mechanical properties, non-magnetic and MRI compatibility, and durability, making them ideal medical implants and devices. Titanium meets stringent regulatory medical standards, and it is widely accepted across the global healthcare industry.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3949/bone-screw-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to be the dominant region in the market over the next six years. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

North America dominates the bone screw market with advanced healthcare infrastructure, high R&D investments, increasing rates of spinal and orthopedic disorders, increasing trauma and accident cases, widespread adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, higher demand for bioabsorbable screws, and a strong presence of key market players in the region.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the bone screw market, driven by rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, a rising aging population prone to orthopedic disorders, increasing medical tourism, and rising demand for orthopedic and CMF treatments. Growing government investments in healthcare infrastructure and the presence of leading medical device and implant system manufacturers in key countries, such as China, India, and Japan, further drive the region’s growth.



Bone Screw Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

There is an increase in demand for orthopedic (trauma & extremities, knees & hip, and spine) and CMF implant procedures owing to increasing cases of fractures, joint replacements, and dental restorations.

The rising aging population leads to a higher prevalence of osteoporosis, arthritis, and degenerative bone diseases.

Rising sports and trauma injuries due to increasing accidents and sports-related fractures.

An increase in the development of bioabsorbable screws reduces implant-related complications, eliminates secondary procedures, and accelerates bone healing.

Growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, including R&D investments.

Stringent regulatory compliance and quality standards drive the demand for high-performance fasteners.



Top 5 Companies in the Bone Screw Market:

The market is moderately concentrated, with the presence of a moderate number of players across the region. Most of the major players often specialize in orthopedic, spinal, and hip & knee implants, providing both individual fasteners and fully assembled implant systems. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

DePuy Synthes (Part of Johnson & Johnson)

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Smith Nephew plc

Arthrex, Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Bone Screw Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.