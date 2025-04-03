Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2024 and dividend proposal

The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: “Tallinna Sadam”) approved the audited annual report for 2024 presented by the management board. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 28 February, there are no differences in the audited financial results.

In 2024, the annual revenue of Tallinna Sadam group was EUR 119.6 million (+2.5%) adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 53.1 million (+8%) and the profit was EUR 19.2 million (+21%). The total amount of investments was EUR 38.8 million (+87%).

Based on the dividend policy approved by the general meeting of shareholders to pay a dividend at least 70% of the profit, the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, will propose to the general meeting of shareholders to pay a dividend of EUR 0.073 per share in 2025, totaling EUR 19.199 million.

According to the draft resolution of the shareholders submitted to the general meeting, the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 9 May 2025 at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 8 May 2025. From that day the person acquiring shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2024. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 16 May 2025.

"2024 was a successful year for Tallinna Sadam. Both passenger and cargo segments grew, and passenger ferries broke records in the transport of both passengers and vehicles. The icebreaker Botnica was in operation throughout the year, which confirms the demand for multifunctional ships. We significantly increased the profit of the company and, based on strong cash flow, we are ready to pay dividends in the same amount as last year. Looking ahead, we are preparing new growth projects and further optimizing our operations. We thank all our employees, partners and shareholders, whose contribution has been precious to our success story," commented Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, on the results of the year.

The consolidated annual report of Tallinna Sadam Group for 2024 is attached to this announcement in different formats and is also available on the company's website at: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/annual-reports/. The annual reports have been submitted in a machine-readable manner (data file in zip folder named 25490093MDYISEP1Y539-2024-12-31-0-en) in accordance with the requirements of the European Single Electronic Format Regulatory Technical Standard (ESEF RTS) and in pdf format. The original and digitally signed annual report has been submitted in Estonian language, attached to the announcment in Estonian language.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

