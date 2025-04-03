Crushon AI Boosts NSFW AI and AI Girlfriend Capabilities

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crushon AI , a prominent conversational AI platform, announced a new release today, dramatically enhancing its NSFW AI and AI Girlfriend functionality. The release is a response to the growing demand globally for AI-driven companionship, especially adult-oriented, customizable experiences.





AI Girlfriend Features Getting More Immersive

The latest edition of Crushon AI improves the development and interaction of AI Girlfriend models. It is now possible for users to create characters with more complex personalities, emotions, and relationships. AI Girlfriends are interactive and realistic from simple conversation to detailed roleplay that unfolds over a period of time.

NSFW Character AI Library Exceeds 2 Million

Crushon AI now hosts over 2 million community-generated NSFW Character AI bots. Ranging from romantic partners to complex fictional characters, the range available to users has never been seen before. The creators now have the option to design, share, and find characters for SFW and NSFW scenarios, respectively, in a properly organized and protected environment.

Faster, Smarter, and Freer NSFW AI Experiences

The site offers enhanced memory (up to 16k tokens) and provides six free AI models, such as GPT and Claude models. This kind of enhancement makes NSFW AI chat rich contextually and emotionally consistent. The majority of features are available to users without queues and sign-ups, making the process quick and smooth.

Balancing Creative Freedom and Safety

Despite offering more freedom for NSFW Character AI generation, Crushon AI ensures a strict content policy to guard against exploitation, particularly for minor content. It allows the creation of adult characters while having nicely segmented SFW and NSFW content for all responsible usage.

Crushon AI's emphasis on both user creativity and ethical AI development renders it a leading platform for interactive NSFW AI content globally.

About Crushon AI:

Crushon AI is a platform for AI chatbots specializing in customized AI partners for SFW and NSFW AI interactions with millions of consumers globally.

Media Contact:

Contact Name: Angie

Email: cous@crushon.ai

Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e404511-4d11-442a-8153-46b36a3bd0cc