JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAJ News Africa will host the official presentation of Guinean musician Elie Kamano's new single "Africa without Africans" on April 5, 2025, at the Johannesburg Arts Centre, the agency announced today.





The English-language track will be distributed on major global streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack, targeting both African and international audiences. According to industry analysts, the release aligns with growing market interest in content addressing historical narratives from an African perspective.

The single explores the economic and social impacts of colonialism on the continent while highlighting the resilience of African communities. The track features a fusion of traditional Guinean rhythms with contemporary production techniques, establishing a commercial appeal while maintaining cultural authenticity.

"This song examines our shared history while looking toward economic justice and development," Kamano said in a statement. "I wanted to create art that not only entertains but stimulates meaningful discussion about Africa's place in the global economic system."

The release coincides with the African Union's 2025 theme, "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations," which has generated significant policy discussions across the continent.

Kamano, whose previous releases have accumulated over 12 million streams globally, drew inspiration for the single from historical documentation in The New York Times regarding the 1944 Thiaroye massacre in Senegal, where West African soldiers were killed by colonial troops after World War II.

"Thiaroye can become the foundation of a pan-African consciousness, uniting all African countries that lost citizens in this tragedy," said Mamadou Diop, Senegalese historian and Director of African Studies at Columbia University, regarding the historical events that influenced the composition.

On March 21, 2025, pan-African representatives and civil society organizations convened in Dakar to examine potential frameworks for addressing historical economic imbalances. The summit produced a detailed report outlining specific economic metrics and proposed accountability mechanisms.

CAJ News Africa's decision to host the single's presentation reflects the media company's strategic expansion into cultural content with historical and economic significance, according to industry observers. The agency has recently increased investment in multimedia platforms by 35% compared to fiscal year 2024.

"We're facilitating conversations that connect cultural expression with economic discourse," said Savious Kwinika, Director of Research at CAJ Africa. "This presentation allows us to highlight how creative industries can contextualize complex historical narratives within contemporary market frameworks."

Financial analysts note that the global market for content exploring historical African narratives has grown 28% annually since 2023, with particularly strong performance in streaming and digital distribution channels.

The presentation will include a panel discussion featuring economists and cultural analysts examining how artistic expression intersects with ongoing policy dialogues regarding economic development and international relations. The track will be available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms at 00:01 GMT on April 5, 2025.

