15 International Media Outlets Explore "Charm of Jiangsu"

NANJING, China, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From March 24 to 28, the "Discovering the Charm of Jiangsu, Savoring the Beauty of China" international media tour was held. "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center invited journalists from 15 leading international media outlets, along with photographers from four industry associations, embarked on an immersive journey to explore the cities of Liyang, Yixing, Yancheng, and Xuzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province. The tour offered them an up-close look at some of Jiangsu's key "China Travel" destinations.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Jiangsu is a major economic and tourism province in China. During the media tour, journalists and photographers explored Jiangsu's tourism landscape through key sites focused on ecological conservation, historical heritage, and industrial innovation.

Journalists experienced the art of tea picking, roasting, and tasting in Changzhou, observed the traditional craftsmanship of Yixing Zisha teapots in Yixing, and gained an immersive understanding of sustainable development in Yancheng, an International Wetland City. In Xuzhou, they explored the ancient Han culture through Han Dynasty pottery figurines.

Hernán Federico Russo remarked, "Yancheng's approach to milu conservation is fascinating, effective, and highly meaningful. It gave me a deep appreciation for China's ongoing efforts and achievements in ecological protection."

Jiangsu Province welcomed 2.657 million overnight inbound tourists in 2024, generating a foreign exchange revenue of 3.39 billion U.S. dollars. At the end of 2024, China fully optimized its visa-free transit policy, extending the stay period for visa-free transit travelers in the country to 240 hours (10 days). In response, relevant departments in Jiangsu introduced two policies with 14 measures to expand access to tourism information for inbound visitors and enhance payment convenience services.

Source: "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center