OTC Markets Group Welcomes Karbon-X Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX), a sustainability-focused company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Karbon-X Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Karbon-X Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “KARX.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Market is a meaningful step in our mission to make climate action more accessible. The superior information and visibility of the OTCQX marketplace will allow KARX to efficiently build investor confidence and expand our shareholder base. This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to delivering full-scope sustainability solutions and reinforces our vision to grow responsibly and with impact,” said Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X Corp.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp. is a sustainability-focused company providing full-scope environmental solutions for individuals and businesses. Through accessible tools, strategic partnerships, and data-driven approaches, Karbon-X helps organizations and consumers take meaningful climate action and reduce their environmental impact.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com