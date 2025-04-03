Auron Presents New Preclinical Data for AUTX-703 in Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

NEWTON, Mass., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting cell-state plasticity to improve patient outcomes in oncology and inflammatory disease, today announced data from a poster presentation at the 2025 Hot Topic in Basic and Translational Science: Small Cell Lung Cancer Meeting in New York, NY.

The poster presented data from AUTX-703, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable heterobifunctional degrader of KAT2A/B, an AURIGIN-identified histone acetyltransferase driving small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and other tumor types. In a series of experiments, Auron showed that treatment with AUTX-703 potently degraded KAT2A/B, inhibited tumor growth, and induced durable cell state differentiation across models of SCLC.

“We are excited to continue building on our findings highlighting AUTX-703’s potential as a novel, potent, small molecule degrader capable of inducing prolonged differentiation and inhibiting tumor growth in primary tumor models of SCLC ,” said Kate Yen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Auron. “Importantly, we have found that targeting the cell state driver, i.e. KAT2A, promotes differentiation and obstructs growth irrespective of the genomic mutation. With treatment extending out past 100 days we are pleased to see durable effects on cell state differentiation in solid tumors and look forward to advancing our Phase 1 trial in hematologic malignancies.”

Specifically, the poster findings demonstrated:

In SCLC cell lines, AUTX-703 treatment induces lasting effects, with prolonged treatment (over 100 days) driving a persistent epithelial transition and reduction in ASCL1 and L-MYC neuroendocrine markers.

In SCLC patient-derived xenograft organoid (PDXO) models, AUTX-703 potently inhibits in vitro organoid and in vivo tumor growth and is well tolerated with oral dosing.

In responding models, AUTX-703 decreases expression of MYC target genes.

In models that undergo epithelial differentiation, AUTX-703 enhanced expression of antigen presentation genes, suggesting the potential to combine AUTX-703 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

In models that undergo neural differentiation, AUTX-703 enhanced DLL3 expression, suggesting the potential to combine AUTX-703 with tarlatamab.



About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a platform-powered, product-driven company targeting cell-state plasticity to improve patient outcomes in oncology and inflammatory disease. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare cell states and identify novel drug targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection, ultimately accelerating the development of effective and durable therapies. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by a first-in-class, oral KAT2A/B degrader, AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit aurontx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

