James River Church Announces Global Release of New Worship Single

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Church is celebrating the worldwide release of their latest worship single, “Stronghold Walls,” a powerful anthem from their highly anticipated full-length album. The album, set to launch later this year, will feature 12 original worship tracks recorded live at James River Worship’s special event on Sunday, January 19th.

“We pray that this song will resonate in churches around the world,” says Brandon Lindell, Executive Ministries Pastor at James River Church . “Worship music has the power to inspire and transform, inviting God into our lives in a deeply personal way.”

To expand its reach globally, James River Worship is translating “Stronghold Walls” into multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Dutch, German, Russian, Mandarin, and Japanese. The James River Church worship collective is set to release a total of five singles leading up to the full album launch in the summer of 2025.

The song “Stronghold Walls” is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major digital music platforms. To stay updated on future releases and worship events, visit JamesRiverWorship.com .

About James River Church

James River Church , serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children’s and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

Media Invitation

Media Contact

