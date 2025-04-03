Top Kingwin Ltd’s Subsidiary Tiancheng Chuangxin Technology Announces its Plan to Launch Desktop Robot 1.0 – Redefining the Smart Office Companion

GuangZhou, China, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Kingwin Ltd (NASDAQ: WAI) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shenzhen Tiancheng Chuangxin Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chuangxin Tech”), has announced its plan of releasing a self-developed Desktop Robot 1.0. This innovative product will integrate artificial intelligence (“AI”) with emotional interaction, aiming to deliver a smarter and more empathetic office and lifestyle experience.

As a desktop AI companion, the robot aims to offer multiple practical features such as:

Smart Reminders: Prompts users to hydrate regularly and take breaks.

Emotional Feedback: Displays adaptive personality traits based on interaction contexts.

Dynamic Mobility: Equipped with bipedal movement and motion interaction for engaging companionship.

Safety Design: High-precision distance sensors prevent falls from desk edges.

Technical Highlights:

Runs on an Android-based smart system with smart home connectivity and third-party app support.

360° environmental monitoring for desktop security.

Integrated with cutting-edge AI models (ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Grok) for advanced tasks, such as information retrieval and document processing.

"We aim to break the cold barrier of tech products," said [Product Director Jiale Wu] of Chuangxin Tech. "This robot is both a productivity tool and a life companion that understand user’s needs." Currently in final testing phase, the product is slated for market launch in Q2 2026.

About Top KingWin Ltd

Top KingWin’s main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium-sized enterprises in China. Services provided by Top KingWin to its clients including (i) corporate business training services, which mainly focus on providing training services of advanced knowledge and new perspectives on the capital markets, (ii) corporate consulting services, which mainly focus on providing a combination of customized corporate consulting services to fulfill client's unique financial needs, and (iii) advisory and transaction services, which mainly focus on connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with diversified sources of capital. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services to address clients' needs throughout all phases of their development and growth. We started venturing into AI-powered IT solutions since September 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the use of proceeds from the Company's offering, the intent, belief or current expectations of Top KingWin and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

