Iceland Seafood International hf: Bond Exchange Offer Result

In relation with ISI’s bond auction in the series ICESEA 28 10 yesterday, holders of the series ICESEA 25 06 were offered to sell holdings in the series at a predetermined clean price of 100,8715 in exchange for subscriptions made in the offering.

The exchange offer results in ISI buying back ISK 2.880 m nominal in the series ICESEA 25 06.

Settlement is expected to take place on April 7th 2025.

The offering is managed by Arion Bank Capital Markets.

Further Information:

Iceland Seafood International hf.

Ægir Páll Friðbertsson CEO, apf@icelandseafood.com