Smart Hospitals Industry Analysis Report 2025 | $187.2 Billion Opportunity by 2030 | Investing in AI and Robotics Among the Key Strategies of Market Leaders

Dublin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Hospitals Market by Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Operation (General, Specialty, Super Specialty), Component, Technology, Application, End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Hospitals Market grew from USD 57.53 billion in 2023 to USD 67.63 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 18.35%, reaching USD 187.20 billion by 2030.



The digital revolution is reshaping healthcare facilities by introducing a host of transformative shifts in the operational landscape. Smart hospitals are emerging from traditional setups into digitally enabled ecosystems that balance wellness and efficiency. This transformation is primarily driven by the infusion of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the Internet of Medical Things, and robotics, which are redefining medical diagnostics, patient monitoring, and treatment methodologies.



One of the significant shifts is the integration of real-time data analytics, enabling decision-makers to harness insights for proactive care. The emphasis on creating interconnected environments has led hospitals to invest in both wired and wireless connectivity solutions. These powerful technological underpinnings allow for quick and secure data exchange, ensuring that medical teams have continuous access to critical health information.



Furthermore, the evolution of smart hospitals has witnessed a notable transition in the deployment of resources. The growing reliance on sophisticated components such as state-of-the-art hardware, specialized software systems, and comprehensive services has reshaped operational frameworks. Hospitals are not only focused on immediate patient care improvements but also on building robust infrastructures that are scalable and adaptable in the face of future challenges.



Dynamic Regional Market Insights



Regional dynamics have a profound impact on the adoption and implementation of smart hospital technologies. In the Americas, robust investment in healthcare innovation and an established network of technology providers have driven significant advancements, creating a fertile ground for smart hospital initiatives. The integration of advanced diagnostics and rapid communication infrastructures is further accelerated by strong government initiatives and innovative private sectors.



In the expansive region covering Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, similar trends are emerging. While European nations continue to prioritize technological integration in healthcare through stringent regulatory frameworks and collaborative public-private partnerships, the Middle East and Africa are witnessing investments that aim to bridge existing healthcare disparities. These regions are working towards harnessing digital transformation to improve service quality and patient care.



Asia-Pacific, with its diverse economies and rapid urbanization, is poised for a breakthrough in smart hospital adoption. The region's blend of emerging markets and established healthcare systems is paving the way for significant technological investments. The cultural emphasis on innovation, coupled with growing demand for quality healthcare, makes Asia-Pacific a critical arena for the deployment of smart hospital technologies.



Leading Enterprise Contributions in Smart Hospital Solutions



Analyses of key companies driving the smart hospital ecosystem underscore the critical role of industry giants and innovative challengers alike. Leaders such as Advantech Co., Ltd. and athenahealth, Inc. have consistently demonstrated their commitment to integrating technology with healthcare infrastructure. These organizations, in tandem with powerhouse names like GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. and Honeywell International Inc., are instrumental in ushering in an era of enhanced patient care through advanced diagnostics and monitoring systems.



Noteworthy contributions also come from entities like Infor, Intel Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation, whose technology solutions bridge the gap between traditional functionalities and modern digital practices. Collaborations between companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, and Microsoft Corporation further embellish the market landscape with integrated systems that unify care delivery and management.



Additional companies including N. Harris Computer Corporation by Constellation Software, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Phoenix Mecano AG play indispensable roles by providing the technological framework necessary for efficient operations. Emerging players like physIQ, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Reivr Fusion Ltd. are at the cutting edge of innovation. The strategic efforts of Sanela Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SAP SE, Securitas AB, Siemens AG, Smart Hospital Manager, Sonar Technologies International, Techmetics Robotics, and Zyter, Inc. foster a competitive environment that encourages continuous improvement and agile responses to market demands.



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Smart Hospitals Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Advantech Co., Ltd.

athenahealth, Inc.

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infor

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corporation

N. Harris Computer Corporation by Constellation Software

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Phoenix Mecano AG

physIQ

Qualcomm Incorporated

Reivr Fusion Ltd.

Sanela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

SAP SE

Securitas AB

Siemens AG

Smart Hospital Manager

Sonar Technologies International

Techmetics Robotics

Zyter, Inc.

Actionable Recommendations for Industry Leaders



Industry leaders should consider several strategic actions to capitalize on the opportunities within the smart hospital market. Primarily, investing in integrated technology that offers seamless connectivity and enhanced data analytics will be essential. By harnessing next-generation frameworks such as artificial intelligence and robotics, decision-makers can create environments that not only streamline operations but also significantly improve patient outcomes.



It is also imperative to focus on adaptive operational models. Embracing a holistic approach that considers both general and specialty medical settings will offer flexibility and sustainability as patient care needs evolve. Leaders should prioritize workforce training and educational initiatives to ensure smooth integration of new technologies across hospital settings. Additionally, reinforcing collaborations between technology providers and healthcare institutions will foster continuous innovation and adaptability.



Strategic investments in robust hardware and supportive services coupled with predictive analytics will prepare organizations to navigate regulatory and operational challenges more effectively. Finally, tapping into regional specificities can help tailor solutions that meet unique market needs, ensuring comprehensive coverage from developed markets to emerging economies.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $67.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $187.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing pressure on existing healthcare system to manage prevailed chronic health conditions

5.1.1.2. Rising government initiatives for digitization in healthcare infrastructure

5.1.1.3. Integration of IoT in Healthcare Systems

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High Cost of Connected Systems

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Integration of 5G and blockchain technologies in healthcare facilities

5.1.3.2. Proliferation of smart wearables and humanoid robots

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Privacy and security issues associated with the smart hospitals

5.1.4.2. Complex Data and System Integration

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Connectivity: Growing preference for wireless connectivity owing to enhanced flexibility and ease of deployment

5.2.2. Operation: Increasing preference for super specialty operations owing to their advanced technology and expertise

5.2.3. Component: Rising need for hardware for enhanced patient monitoring and treatment

5.2.4. Technology: Growing utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in smart hospitals owing to its accuracy and speed

5.2.5. Application: Expanding applications of electronic health record (EHR) & clinical workflow solutions in smart hospitals for seamless data integration and reduced manual errors

5.2.6. End-User: Increasing need for smart hospitals among patients for enhanced care experiences and personalized care solutions

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Smart Hospitals Market, by Connectivity

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Wired

6.3. Wireless

6.3.1. Bluetooth

6.3.2. Near Field Communication

6.3.3. RFID

6.3.4. Wi-Fi

6.3.5. Zigbee



7. Smart Hospitals Market, by Operation

7.1. Introduction

7.2. General

7.3. Specialty

7.4. Super Specialty



8. Smart Hospitals Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hardware

8.2.1. Implanted Medical Devices

8.2.2. Stationary & Supportive Medical Devices

8.2.3. Wearable External Medical Devices

8.3. Services

8.3.1. Consulting Services

8.3.2. Support & Maintenance

8.3.3. Training & Education

8.4. Software



9. Smart Hospitals Market, by Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Artificial Intelligence

9.3. Cloud Computing

9.4. Internet of Medical Things

9.5. Robotics



10. Smart Hospitals Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

10.3. Medical Assistance

10.4. Medical Connected Imaging

10.5. Outpatient Vigilance

10.6. Patient Journey Management

10.7. Remote Medicine Management



11. Smart Hospitals Market, by End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Patient

11.3. Payer

11.4. Provider



12. Americas Smart Hospitals Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Smart Hospitals Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Taiwan

13.12. Thailand

13.13. Vietnam



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Hospitals Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Denmark

14.3. Egypt

14.4. Finland

14.5. France

14.6. Germany

14.7. Israel

14.8. Italy

14.9. Netherlands

14.10. Nigeria

14.11. Norway

14.12. Poland

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Russia

14.15. Saudi Arabia

14.16. South Africa

14.17. Spain

14.18. Sweden

14.19. Switzerland

14.20. Turkey

14.21. United Arab Emirates

14.22. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

15.3.1. Huawei launch medical technology digitalization 2.0 Solution to improve diagnosis efficiency

15.3.2. Stryker's acquisition of Care.ai enhances AI-driven health IT solutions amid nursing shortages challenges

15.3.3. AvaSure's acquisition of Ouva's AI solutions propels virtual care innovation in smart hospitals

15.3.4. GE Healthcare collaborates with AWS to accelerate healthcare transformation with AI-powered smart hospitals

15.3.5. GE HealthCare's acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound amplifies AI integration for smarter, efficient OBGYN scanning in advancing smart hospitals

15.3.6. eVideon and Houston Methodist collaboration develop smart hospital rooms to elevate patient care

15.3.7. Healthgrate's smart hospitals leverage advanced technology for streamlined patient care and operational excellence

15.3.8. Artisight collaborates with WellSpan Health to transforms patient care and nurse efficiency

15.3.9. Artisight secures USD 42 million in series B funding to transform smart hospital care with AI and IoT integration

15.3.10. Avisa Smart Hospitals launched a new era in healthcare with 300-hospital network

15.3.11. Samsung partners with hospitals to develop smartwatch technologies for advancing digital health research and personalized patient care

15.3.12. Stryker's SmartMedic platform revolutionizes ICU efficiency and patient care in Indian hospitals

15.3.13. Thonburi Hospital signs partnership to pursue smart hospital transformation

15.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

15.4.1. Zyter, Inc.

15.4.2. Medtronic PLC

15.4.3. Intel Corporation

15.4.4. Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzjth5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.