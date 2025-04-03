INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in ICON Public Limited Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ICLR

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ICON Public Limited Company (“Icon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Icon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 23, 2024, ICON released its third quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a “revenue shortfall” that missed consensus analyst estimates by more than $100 million. ICON further revealed that several leading indicators of customer demand, including net new business awards and book-to-bill metrics, had materially deteriorated during the quarter. During the corresponding conference call, ICON’s officers further revealed that two of ICON’s large pharmaceutical customers had significantly curtailed upcoming Functional Service Provision trial work due to ongoing budgetary programs and that numerous other ICON clients had delayed or reduced the scope of ongoing studies, cancelled trial work, and/or delayed business awards for future engagements above historical norms. Accordingly, ICON cut its annual revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024 by $220 million at the midpoint.

On this news, Icon’s stock price fell $59.03 per share, or 21.03%, to close at $221.73 per share on October 24, 2024.

