NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Methanex Corporation (“Methanex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEOH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Methanex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 9, 2025, Methanex issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that its 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3 (G3), in Geismar, Louisiana was impacted by an unplanned outage in late February.” The press release stated that “[u]pon completing various inspections, management has decided to complete repairs to the autothermal reformer (ATR), and management currently estimates a plant startup by early May 2025.” After the announcement, Scotiabank downgraded Methanex to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

On this news, Methanex’s stock price fell $5.45 per share, or 12.9%, to close at $36.80 per share on March 10, 2025.

