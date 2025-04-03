INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Biohaven Ltd - BHVN

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Biohaven Ltd (“Biohaven” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHVN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Biohaven and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 3, 2025, Biohaven issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, as well as reporting recent business developments. Among other items, Biohaven reported a loss of $1.71 per share for the quarter, while analysts were expecting a loss of only $1.47 per share. The press release also disclosed that recent data from a late-stage study of the Company’s BHV-7000 drug in bipolar mania “did not statistically separate from the comparator on the Young Mania Rating Scale primary outcome measure”.

On this news, Biohaven’s stock price fell $5.12 per share, or 13.77%, to close at $32.06 per share on March 3, 2025.

