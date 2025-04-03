Accelerating our Customer-First Strategy with Industry-Leading 3-Year Price Lock and Free Phone Guarantee for Everyone

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the next evolution of its multi-year consumer business transformation, with a strong value commitment designed to strengthen long-term customer relationships across its mobile and home portfolio. This strategic advancement builds on the company’s successful execution of myPlan and myHome, positioning Verizon to further extend its industry leadership.

“Today marks the next strategic step of the consumer business transformation journey that began two years ago,” said Verizon Chairman and CEO, Hans Vestberg. “We are redefining our relationship with consumers by building on our industry-leading network and innovative offerings. By giving unprecedented value and predictability across both mobile and home, we are establishing the new industry standard for a long-term customer relationship, supporting our path to improved retention, sustainable revenue growth, and long-term shareholder value.”

“We’re committed to delivering what our customers want and need, offering more control, value and simplicity,” added Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Verizon Consumer CEO. “That’s why we’re proud to introduce this industry-leading guarantee: a 3-year price lock across mobile and home, which provides peace of mind, and a free phone on every myPlan, giving customers even more value. We have the most ways to save with offers you can’t find anywhere else including free satellite texting and the Verizon Openbank High Yield Savings Account.”

Effective today, Verizon introduces three ways to add even more value for its customers, further strengthening its unique market position:

1. Price Lock Guarantee on all plans:

Verizon is the first and only carrier in the industry offering new and existing customers a three-year price lock guarantee on all myPlan and myHome network plans.

Customers don’t have to take any action. All existing myPlan customers will automatically be enrolled. And, every time you change your myPlan, the price lock resets for another 3 years.

This industry-first guarantee ensures your core monthly plan price for calling, data and texting will not change, excluding taxes, fees and perks.

2. Free phone and home router guarantee:

Now, new and existing customers are guaranteed the same great deals on any myPlan with trade-in. Today that means a free phone when they trade in any phone, any condition from Apple, Google or Samsung.

Home internet routers are included at no additional cost with every myHome plan. No extra fees, just included.

3. The most ways to save, only at Verizon:

Verizon is the first and only in the industry to guarantee free satellite text messaging on qualifying devices on any myPlan. We don’t believe that people should have to pay for this. It’s value and peace of mind, on us.

myPlan and myHome customers can save over 40% on five of the most popular subscription services, Netflix & Max and Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. All 5 for just $20/mo.

Plus, customers save an additional $15/mo when they have myPlan and myHome, and they get a perk on us with our best Internet plans.

And now, customers can save big on their Verizon bill with the Verizon Visa Credit Card and the Verizon Openbank High Yield Savings Account .

