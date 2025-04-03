Building Automation Systems Market Report 2025 | $205.55 Billion by 2030 | Data-Driven Decision Making and AI Integration Defining the Industry

Dublin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Automation System Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), System Type (Building Management Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems), Technology, Solution Type, Application, Building Type, Project Size - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Building Automation System Market grew from USD 105.32 billion in 2024 to USD 117.37 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.78%, reaching USD 205.55 billion by 2030. The building automation ecosystem is currently undergoing radical changes driven by an unprecedented pace of technological advancements and shifting industry requirements.





Historically, building management functions were primarily reactive and compartmentalized; today, advanced systems are enabling proactive, data-driven decision making. This transformative shift is evidenced by the extensive incorporation of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, all of which synergize to improve energy efficiency, optimize maintenance, and enhance occupant safety.

Furthermore, new regulatory mandates, environmental concerns, and the need for scalable solutions are accelerating the adoption of automation across various sectors. These changes are also accompanied by a persistent drive toward integrated solutions that link disparate functionalities under a single management system.

Companies are now investing in research and development to stay ahead in a market that prizes interoperability and real-time analytics. The emerging trend is clear: organizations must invest in adaptable, technologically robust systems to not only maintain but gain competitive advantages in operational management.



Key Regional Insights Driving Market Expansion



Regional analysis provides critical insights into the distribution of market opportunities across global territories. In the Americas, innovation is being fueled by significant investments in infrastructure upgrades and emerging smart city initiatives, complemented by supportive government policies.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, stringent regulations on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability are key drivers, nudging market participants to adopt more intelligent and integrated building management systems.

The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is witnessing rapid urbanization and a surge in new construction projects, factors that collectively create a fertile ground for the integration of advanced building automation solutions.

Collectively, these regional dynamics not only highlight market-specific challenges but also reveal a converging opportunity for developers, system integrators, and solution providers who can tailor offerings to meet diverse regional needs and regulatory frameworks.



Competitive Landscape and Key Industry Players



In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape reveals a host of key players actively shaping the building automation market. The report delves into recent significant developments in the Building Automation System Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

ABB Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Limited

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Building LogiX

Carel Industries S.p.A.

Carrier Global Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Corporation

Hubbell Inc.

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls International PLC

KMC Controls, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Lutron Electronics Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Trane Technologies PLC

Actionable Recommendations for Industry Leaders



Industry leaders are well advised to adopt a multifaceted strategy that addresses both immediate market demands and long-term technological trends. First, investing in research and development to foster innovation is crucial for capturing new market segments and staying relevant in an increasingly competitive field. Given that cutting-edge technologies such as IoT integration, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence are rapidly defining the market environment, firms should align their product development initiatives with these emergent trends to seize competitive advantages.

A second recommendation is to focus on developing scalable, interoperable systems that can integrate easily with existing infrastructure. This means designing solutions that are not only flexible enough to accommodate future technological enhancements, but also capable of seamless integration with current systems. Moreover, partnering strategically with technology providers and system integrators could further accelerate the deployment of advanced solutions on a global scale.

Third, a strong emphasis should be placed on tailored regional strategies that account for localized regulatory, environmental, and economic factors. By leveraging regional insights, companies can adapt their offerings to local market needs, whether by enhancing energy efficiency initiatives in Europe, driving smart city projects in the Americas, or supporting rapid urbanization in the Asia-Pacific. Additionally, fostering robust customer support systems and educational initiatives for stakeholders will help bridge technological gaps and ensure smoother transitions during implementation phases.

Lastly, instituting comprehensive cybersecurity protocols and data protection measures is essential in a market where building automation systems are becoming intertwined with critical infrastructure. An environment that prioritizes data integrity and system security not only builds trust but also mitigates potential risks associated with increased connectivity and automation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $117.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $205.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing environmental awareness and sustainability measures led by global conservation initiatives

5.1.1.2. Emergence of smart cities encouraging widespread adoption of intelligent building systems

5.1.1.3. Government regulations and incentives supporting energy conservation

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High initial costs involved in deploying building automation systems

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Expansion of cloud-based analytics to optimize data from building automation technologies

5.1.3.2. Leveraging smart technology for automated HVAC systems to enhance energy saving efforts

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concerns associated with security vulnerabilities and data privacy threats in building automation systems

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Component: Growing utilization of detectors to sense smoke, motion or fire in buildings

5.2.2. Application: Increased adoption of building automation system in warehouses for securing premises and maintaining optimal environmental conditions to preserve goods

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Building Automation System Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Actuators

6.2.2. Controllers

6.2.3. Detectors

6.2.4. Sensors

6.3. Services

6.3.1. Consulting

6.3.2. Integration Services

6.4. Software

6.4.1. Building Automation Software

6.4.2. Construction Software



7. Building Automation System Market, by System Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Building Management Systems

7.3. HVAC Control Systems

7.3.1. Humidity Control Devices

7.3.2. Thermostats

7.4. Lighting Control Systems

7.4.1. Dimmers

7.4.2. Occupancy Sensors

7.5. Remote Monitoring Systems

7.6. Security & Access Control Systems

7.6.1. Biometric Readers

7.6.2. Surveillance Cameras



8. Building Automation System Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Wired Solutions

8.2.1. BACnet

8.2.2. LonWorks

8.2.3. Modbus

8.3. Wireless Solutions

8.3.1. Bluetooth

8.3.2. Wi-Fi

8.3.3. Zigbee



9. Building Automation System Market, by Solution Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Closed Loop Systems

9.3. Open Loop Systems

9.4. Semi-Loop Systems



10. Building Automation System Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Commercial Buildings

10.2.1. Hospitals

10.2.2. Hotels

10.2.3. Offices

10.2.4. Schools & Colleges

10.2.5. Shopping Malls

10.3. Industrial Facilities

10.3.1. Factories

10.3.2. Warehouses

10.4. Residential Buildings

10.4.1. Apartments

10.4.2. Villas



11. Building Automation System Market, by Building Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. New Constructions

11.3. Retrofit Buildings



12. Building Automation System Market, by Project Size

12.1. Introduction

12.2. 2,001-5,000 sqm

12.3. 5,001-10,000 sqm

12.4. 501-2,000 sqm

12.5. over 10,000 sqm

12.6. up to 500 sqm



13. Americas Building Automation System Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Argentina

13.3. Brazil

13.4. Canada

13.5. Mexico

13.6. United States



14. Asia-Pacific Building Automation System Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Australia

14.3. China

14.4. India

14.5. Indonesia

14.6. Japan

14.7. Malaysia

14.8. Philippines

14.9. Singapore

14.10. South Korea

14.11. Taiwan

14.12. Thailand

14.13. Vietnam



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Building Automation System Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Denmark

15.3. Egypt

15.4. Finland

15.5. France

15.6. Germany

15.7. Israel

15.8. Italy

15.9. Netherlands

15.10. Nigeria

15.11. Norway

15.12. Poland

15.13. Qatar

15.14. Russia

15.15. Saudi Arabia

15.16. South Africa

15.17. Spain

15.18. Sweden

15.19. Switzerland

15.20. Turkey

15.21. United Arab Emirates

15.22. United Kingdom



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

16.3.1. Honeywell and Cisco collaborate to enhance building energy efficiency using AI and automation

16.3.2. Building Controls & Solutions expands its reach with the acquisition of Yorkland Controls Limited

16.3.3. Hikvision partners with CAN NX to enhance KNX-based building automation solutions

16.3.4. ABB Australia partners with Amber Technology to expand distribution of building automation and lighting control systems

16.3.5. Honeywell launches smart building platform to enhance efficiency and sustainability

16.3.6. Samsung C&T and ABB enter agreement to expand smart building capabilities

16.3.7. Carrier expands i-Vu building automation system with new connected device

16.3.8. Siemens launches connect box, a smart IoT solution to manage smaller buildings

16.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations



