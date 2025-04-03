Enphase Energy Adds Battery Backup to Boost Resilience in France and the Netherlands

FREMONT, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the introduction of the IQ® System Controller in France and the Netherlands. This advanced system integrates Enphase's IQ® Microinverters and IQ® Battery 5Ps to provide a comprehensive energy solution that enables homeowners to seamlessly transition to backup power during grid outages, ensuring continuous operation of essential appliances.

The product, the IQ System Controller 3 INT, consolidates the interconnection equipment, IQ® Gateway, and IQ® Relay into a single enclosure. It enables seamless grid-independent operation for solar and battery systems with a consistent, pre-wired solution, including production and consumption current transformers (CTs). A cellular modem enhances system connectivity. The IQ System Controller can support up to four IQ Battery 5P™ units, or 20 kWh, and comes with a 10-year warranty for all systems activated in France and the Netherlands. With Sunlight Jump Start™, the IQ8 Microinverters can restart the batteries using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery.

"The IQ System Controller offers superior convenience and safety for homeowners," said Marvin Cathelot, GM at Sarl Cathelot, an installer of Enphase products in France. "It integrates seamlessly with the IQ Battery 5P, providing a robust and dependable solution for backup power. This system allows us to confidently deliver backup power solutions that meet the high expectations of our customers in France."

"We’ve seen increasing demand for battery backup systems, and the IQ System Controller is exactly what our customers need," said Twan Geurts van Kessel, owner of Solar Concept, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. "Its pre-wired design and compatibility with Enphase solar and battery products make installation smooth and efficient."

"Our expansion into the European market with the IQ System Controller is another important milestone for Enphase as we continue to grow our footprint across the globe," said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "Our latest technology is designed to deliver maximum power and energy efficiency, ensuring that households in France and the Netherlands have access to reliable energy whenever they need it."

For more information about the IQ System Controller, please visit the Enphase websites for France and the Netherlands.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 80.0 million microinverters, and approximately 4.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and the availability and market adoption of Enphase Energy’s products in France and the Netherlands. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com