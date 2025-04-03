INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – MRK

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MRK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Merck and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 14, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Merck securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 30, 2024, Merck issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and held an associated earnings call. Among other items, Merck announced a significant reduction in demand in China for its HPV vaccination Gardasil, resulting in higher than normal inventory levels at Merck’s distributor in China. Accordingly, the Company advised that shipments of Gardasil to China might fall below contracted levels for 2024.

On this news, Merck’s stock price fell $12.53 per share, or 9.81%, to close at $115.25 per share on July 30, 2024.

Then, on February 4, 2025, Merck announced that it would no longer achieve the long-forecasted target of $11 billion in Gardasil sales by 2030, as the Company planned to cease Gardasil shipments to China “through at least midyear” to facilitate a “rapid reduction of inventory.”

On this news, Merck’s stock price fell $9.05 per share, or 9.07%, to close at $90.74 per share on February 4, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.