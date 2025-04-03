PRM: Luxury Urban Fashion Brand Announces Relaunch of Online Store

Warsaw, Poland, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM, a leading fashion brand offering a blend of luxury and urban ease, is excited to announce the relaunch of its online store after undergoing an extensive overhaul with the support of the experienced team at answear.com—which operates in 12 European markets—to transform from local e-commerce into an important player in the European fashion scene.



With unique products from high-end brands, frequent collaborations and limited collections, PRM merges luxury with streetwear and blends pop culture with niche influences. Among the standout brands are Rick Owens, Kenzo, A Bathing Ape, Human Made, Filling Pieces, Neighborhood, Common Projects, and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro. It also includes some of the most popular street-casual brands, such as Adidas and New Balance. PRM’s uniqueness is further emphasized by unprecedented collaborations. For the first time in Poland, projects featuring the Sporty&Rich logo will be available. Customers will also have the opportunity to choose from limited collections available exclusively through key partners of top high-streetwear brands, including Rick Owens x Dr. Martens and MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon.



“If you appreciate a laid-back style and unconventional designs in your everyday life while placing great importance on the quality of shoes, clothing, and accessories, the projects chosen by PRM are sure to catch your eye,” said a spokesperson for PRM. “It is an exclusive lifestyle club created for and by discerning connoisseurs of life and passionate fashion enthusiasts who share a deep appreciation for culture, a keen ear for music, an affection for art, and a profound enthusiasm for design.”



PRM is a fusion of luxury fashion with urban style. It serves as a platform showcasing selected global brands, limited collections crafted by international designers, limited sneakers releases and coveted items sought by collectors.



Catering to women, men, and children, PRM offers an extensive range of the latest clothing, shoes, and accessory collections. These collections are ideal for individuals with a passion for mainstream and niche culture and a love for classic design and modern art.



“The concept suggests that the name PRM derives from the words “Prime Choice.” Your life is your choice – you can indulge your whims, pursue your dreams, and live them the way you want; the new incarnation of PRM is aimed at people who love to embrace life to the fullest and aren’t afraid to experiment,” added the company spokesperson.



With free delivery for orders over USD 200, shipping in 24 hours and the use of eco-friendly packaging, PRM is a destination for those inspired not only by well-known top brands but also by daring fashion appreciated by a select few, for individuals who unapologetically express themselves and live by their principles.



PRM encourages individuals seeking a glimpse of avant-garde fashion, popular brands, and inspiration to complement their unique wardrobe to visit the company’s website today or its Instagram.



About PRM



PRM fuses luxury fashion with urban style. It serves as a platform showcasing selected global brands, limited collections crafted by international designers, exclusive sneaker releases, and coveted items sought by collectors.



More Information



To learn more about PRM and the relaunch of its online store, please visit the website at https://prm.com.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/prm-luxury-urban-fashion-brand-announces-relaunch-of-online-store/