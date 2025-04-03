TerrAscend to Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter 2025 the same day after market close.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/1alJj3eQxYP Dial-in Number: 1-888-510-2154 Replay:







1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345



Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, May 22, 2025

Replay Entry Code: 76466#

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

For more information regarding TerrAscend:

Keith Stauffer

Chief Financial Officer

ir@terrascend.com

717-343-5386

IR@terrascend.com

Briana Chester

MATTIO Communications

424-465-4419

terrascend@mattio.com