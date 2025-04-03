Filevine Expands to Chicago with New Office Grand Opening and Celebration

CHICAGO, IL, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filevine , the leading legal work platform, today announced the grand opening of its new Chicago office, marking a significant expansion of the company’s presence in the region. With its flagship headquarters in Salt Lake City, Filevine’s new location will further extend its reach, allowing the company to better serve legal professionals in the Midwest and beyond. The private grand opening celebration will take place on Thursday, April 10, at 1 South Wacker Drive, 28th Floor - Hemisphere Lounge.

“The future of legal work isn’t about replacing professionals with technology, it's about using innovation to elevate what legal professionals can accomplish,” said Ryan Anderson, CEO. “With our expansion to Chicago, we’re deepening our commitment to the legal industry by being closer to the firms and professionals who rely on us every day. This office will allow Filevine to continue its growth and momentum to further push the boundaries of what’s possible in legal work management.”

Chicago is home to some of the largest law firms in the country and stands as the third-largest legal market in the United States. The city's rich legal landscape includes a thriving corporate legal sector, a growing legal tech community, and an expanding network of firms serving businesses nationwide. Establishing a presence in this market allows Filevine to engage directly with top legal professionals, offering tailored solutions and support to meet the industry's evolving needs.

As Filevine continues to grow and redefine legal work management, the new Chicago office will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and support for the company's expanding client base across the country. This marks Filevine’s second headquarters, reinforcing its commitment to providing world-class service and technology to legal professionals nationwide.

"Filevine has been a game-changer for our firm’s efficiency and case management,” said David Kadzai, Kadzai Law Group. “We’re thrilled to see their expansion in Chicago and look forward to what’s ahead."

“Filevine may have sold us a product, but they have forged a real relationship and put their money where their mouth is; into developing a platform for legal and other services,” said Jake Glodek, Lerner & Rowe. “By partnering with Filevine, we (Lerner & Rowe) aim to strengthen our organization and client services with their platform to provide superior Data Accuracy, Data Security, and deliver significantly greater value directly to our Clients due to innovative AI tools that will allow us to ultimately maximize our effort in a fraction of the time, putting those savings back into our clients’ pockets.”

Filevine is excited to celebrate this milestone with customers, partners, and local community members. The event will feature a networking reception, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from key executives, highlighting Filevine’s vision for the future. To register to attend the private event, please contact ashley@firecrackerpr.com or alba@firecrackerpr.com .

For more information about Filevine and its solutions, visit filevine.com .

About Filevine

Filevine is transforming the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Filevine powers everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics. Over 125,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is recognized on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists, is a 2022 Top Workplace USA winner, and is among the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

