MOSAIC and Open Studios Return, Bringing a Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture (Plus Exclusive Deals, Discounts and Experiences) to The Palm Beaches This May

This May, The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is thrilled to welcome back MOSAIC—the Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture—and Palm Beach County Open Studios. Now in its eighth year, the MOSAIC celebration allows tourists and locals alike to experience The Palm Beaches’ arts and cultural scene with perks all month long, including BOGO (buy one, get one) deals and discounts of up to 50% on admission, retail, and special experiences. From stunning sanctuaries like the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens to hands-on learning at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium, MOSAIC provides endless opportunities for discovery and connection.

“MOSAIC has become a cherished tradition for us each year,” says Dave Lawrence, President and CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. “It shines a well-deserved spotlight on our incomparable cultural organizations, making them even more accessible and giving both locals and visitors a chance to celebrate the artistic heritage that makes our county so special. Programs like MOSAIC are vital in elevating our cultural landscape and reinforcing The Palm Beaches as Florida’s Cultural Capital®.”

As part of the celebration, a series of collectible lapel pins will be available at select MOSAIC attractions, along with fun watercolor activity cards, while supplies last. Visitors are encouraged to collect them all! The pins and watercolor cards draw inspiration from this year’s official MOSAIC artwork called “Our County TOONS.” Palm Beach County-based artist Jeanne Martin, a graphic artist, illustrator, and animator, was commissioned by the Cultural Council to create this year’s visual ode to The Palm Beaches’ art and culture scene. Martin’s illustration shows a family exploring numerous activities and venues around the county, featuring native wildlife, art and artisans, performers, and of course, the beach.

Also returning this May, Palm Beach County Open Studios will feature more than 100 artists across The Palm Beaches on May 17 and 18 from 10 AM to 3 PM each day. Visitors can explore personal studio spaces and creative hubs like Lighthouse ArtCenter, The Peach, TBA Tattoos (the event’s first participating tattoo studio), as well as the Cultural Council’s headquarters, where Martin will showcase her work alongside two other local artists.

With a self-guided tour format, Palm Beach County Open Studios provides guests with the opportunity to meet with local artists, witness their creative process, and purchase original art right from the source. Artists will present pieces across a wide range of mediums that cater to any art enthusiast—from traditional techniques like oil painting to contemporary expressions like spray paint and digital art. Visitors will also find examples of sculpture, metal and woodworking, ceramic, and even wearable art.

“Now in its third year, Open Studios demonstrates the profound impact of connecting with local artists to support their work and strengthen community ties. These interactions not only provide artists with valuable exposure but also foster a deeper appreciation for the creativity that drives our region’s cultural growth,” says Lawrence.

With over 30 limited-time offers, May is the perfect time for visitors of all ages – from families to solo travelers to couples looking for date-night ideas -- to explore The Palm Beaches’ flourishing arts and culture scene. Below is a preview of some of the top deals that will be available. For exclusive early access to the full list and offer redemption details during MOSAIC, visit mosaicpbc.com and sign up for email.

Top MOSAIC Deals Include: Deals to become available mid-to-late April.

561 Music Festival (West Palm Beach, May 3, 2025): The 561 Music Festival will feature 20 bands across two stages. Attendees can save 25% on VIP access, which includes complimentary food and refreshments, a commemorative cup, shaded areas, and seating.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach, Open daily except Mondays): Enjoy a $2 discount off admission at this one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to Japanese living culture. Home to over 7,000 Japanese art objects, artifacts, and an extensive textile collection, Morikami’s 16-acre grounds feature tranquil gardens, a world-class bonsai collection, and serene lakes filled with koi.

Arts Garage (Delray Beach, Open Wednesdays through Sundays): Get $10 off select performances in May at Arts Garage, which brings global and emerging artists to South Florida, offering a diverse cultural experience.

Arts Warehouse (Delray Beach, Open Wednesdays through Saturdays): Take advantage of a 15% discount on workshops in May at this vibrant creative space, home to artist studios, exhibitions, and community programming.

Reuben Hale House & Sculpture Garden (West Palm Beach, Open by appointment): Explore the life and works of Florida artist Reuben Hale (1927-2018) and enjoy a BOGO tour discount—buy one admission at full price and get the second at 50% off in May. This intimate museum, recently opened to the public, is set in Hale’s Mediterranean Revival home and features over 200 sculptures, paintings, and holograms.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach, Open daily): Enjoy a BOGO discount on any guided tour experience in May to explore the educational ocean conservation facility, featuring exhibits, live sea turtles, and other coastal creatures. Plus, get a 15% discount and one free gift at the gift shop to take home a special memento!

Kravis Center (West Palm Beach)

New World Symphony : 20% off select tickets for the live performance on May 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM



Rocket Man – A Tribute to Elton John : 20% off select tickets for the live performance on May 10, 2025, at 7:30 PM



Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations : 20% off select tickets for this popular Broadway musical at the Kravis Center, June 24-29, 2025, with purchases made in May.



2025 MOSAIC Participating Organizations:

and others to be revealed.

