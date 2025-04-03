Long-Term Incentive Programme 2025

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 5-2025

3 April 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark





The Board of Directors of FLSmidth & Co. A/S has today allocated performance shares to members of the Executive Management and key staff (107 persons in total) as part of the Group’s Long-Term Incentive Programme.

The primary purpose of the programme is to retain key staff and to align the interests of shareholders and the incentive programme participants by rewarding performance in accordance with the company’s strategy and its long-term financial targets.

The number of performance shares allocated totals 118,815, of which 37,816 pertain to members of the Executive Management team. The vesting period is three years, and vesting is subject to fulfilment of stretched Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The applicable KPIs are Adjusted EBITA in % of revenue and in DKKm, Service Order Intake in DKKm, Total Shareholder Return and a Sustainability KPI covering four (4) dimensions. The target cost of the programme is DKK 44.6 million and no more than DKK 66.8 million assuming full vesting.

The cost is based on the average closing share price during the period from 21 February 2025 to 27 February 2025, constituting the first five trading days following the release of the 2024 Annual Report.





Contacts:

Investors Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

Attachment