DRYWORLD Sets Sights on Top Flight Soccer Kit Supply Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC: IBGR) (the ‘Company’), a leading sportswear and performance brand, today announced a focused initiative to pursue opportunities within the top flight soccer kit supply deal market in the UK and Europe. This effort provides DRYWORLD a significant growth opportunity toward global expansion allowing for collaboration with some of the most iconic and successful soccer clubs in the world.

The global soccer kit supply market is a vast, multi-billion-dollar industry, with the UK and Europe serving as critical hubs for the sport’s top leagues and fanbases. Securing a high-profile kit supply deal has the potential to provide the Company with recurring revenue over multiple years and solidify DRYWORLD’s position in the competitive landscape of global sports apparel. Additionally, becoming an official kit supplier to top clubs can allow for enhanced digital engagement, sponsorship opportunities, and merchandise sales, driving increased customer loyalty across the globe. As part of this initiative, DRYWORLD is actively evaluating potential partnerships with clubs that align with its performance, innovation, and sustainability values.

“This strategic decision aligns with our long-term vision of global expansion and revenue diversification,” said Brian McKenzie, Co-CEO of DRYWORLD. “The reach of soccer’s top leagues will amplify our presence, connecting us with millions of fans and driving substantial growth in our business. We’re looking forward to seeing our brand on the field with the world’s best teams.”

“Soccer is a sport with unmatched global reach, and entering this market represents an exciting new chapter for DRYWORLD,” said Matt Weingart, Co-CEO of DRYWORLD. “We believe that our innovative approach to performance-driven sportswear, combined with our commitment to sustainability and fan engagement, will make a meaningful impact in the soccer world. This is a pivotal moment for us as we expand our brand into a market that is passionate, dynamic, and growing.”

ABOUT DRYWORLD:

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

