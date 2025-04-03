RecycLiCo Battery Materials Engages PRA Communications to Lead Strategic Communications and Stakeholder Relations

SURREY, British Columbia, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a pioneer in lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged PRA Communications to lead its corporate communications and stakeholder engagement initiatives to support the Company’s next phase of growth and commercialization.

PRA Communications, an award-winning firm specializing in mining, clean technology, and sustainability, will lead the execution of RecycLiCo’s investor and media communications strategy. As RecycLiCo advances its scalable technology for critical mineral recovery and circular battery materials production, this engagement will support clear, consistent communication of the Company’s progress and strategic vision. The partnership aligns with RecycLiCo’s mission to position its lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technology as a leading solution within the circular economy and global energy transition.

“PRA Communications brings a depth of expertise in audience-centric communications, combined with industry knowledge,” said Richard Sadowsky, Interim Chief Executive Officer of RecycLiCo. “Their support will be extremely valuable as we enter the next phase of our corporate development. We look forward to working closely with their team to enhance our visibility, strengthen stakeholder relationships, and effectively share RecycLiCo’s value proposition and powerful story.”

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery upcycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, RecycLiCo’s hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the remanufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About PRA Communications

PRA Communications is the only global public relations and communications firm exclusively dedicated to helping mining companies, suppliers, and technology innovators showcase their brand, highlight key innovations, and demonstrate positive impact. With decades of experience in corporate communications, stakeholder engagement, media strategy, and investor relations, particularly in mining, clean technology, and ESG, PRA empowers resource-focused companies to communicate with confidence, clarity, and credibility.

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Piorun

Senior Corporate Secretary

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

Telephone: 778-574-4444

Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.