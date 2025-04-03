BOSS Revolution Announces Savings Pass – A Monthly Membership Plan

Savings Pass, along with BOSS Unlimited and Bundles of Minutes monthly calling plans, offer spectacular savings no matter where you call or how long you talk

NEWARK, NJ, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Revolution, the popular provider of affordable long distance calling to friends and family around the world powered by IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), has introduced Savings Pass - a monthly membership calling plan.

“Just as the big box discount stores offer big savings to their club members, BOSS Revolution’s Savings Pass is an affordable monthly plan that provides our customers with big discounts on our international long-distance calling rates -- no matter where you call or how long you talk,” said Jessica Poverene, EVP Marketing at BOSS Revolution.

BOSS Revolution’s Savings Pass provides a 20% discount on BOSS Revolution’s already low standard rates when calling any one of over 200 countries. The Saving Pass plan is just $5 per month.

BOSS Revolution Savings Pass is just one way BOSS Revolution rewards its customers. Other BOSS Revolution monthly subscription offerings include:

Unlimited Plans - Provide unlimited calling to Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom and popular destinations in Europe, South America, and the Caribbean.

Bundles of Minutes Plans – Provide a fixed number of minutes for calls to over 40 countries at a 20% discount off BOSS Revolution’s standard rates for a month. Popular destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean include: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Jamaica. Popular African destinations include Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Togo, Liberia, and Somalia.

BOSS Revolution Savings Pass and Unlimited Plans maximize savings for those calling overseas most frequently. BOSS Revolution customers who consistently stay in touch with friends and family but who call less frequently or who make shorter calls will generate their biggest savings from Bundles of Minutes subscription plans.

Charles Thibault, Executive Vice-President, said, “The global paid-minute communications market is a complex eco-system of overlapping prices. Our new Savings Pass option, together with our Unlimited and Bundles of Minutes calling plans, help you cut through that complexity to easily get the best deal possible based on your needs. No matter which calling plan you choose, you will find significant savings.”

About BOSS Revolution

Boss Revolution is a trusted brand that makes calling friends and family around the world more convenient and reliable. BOSS Revolution is a brand of IDT Corporation

About IDT Corporation

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

Contact :

Bill Ulrey

IDT Investor Relations

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net

