Brag House Expresses Confidence in Strategy and Comments on Recent Trading Activity

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), a pioneering media-tech platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and brand engagement, today expressed confidence in its strategy and commented on recent trading activity in its stock.

Brag House is executing on its strategic initiatives to redefine digital engagement for casual college gamers and the brands that seek to connect with them. The Company continues to focus on scaling its platform, enhancing user experience, and expanding its data-driven brand partnerships to create deeper, more meaningful connections with Gen Z. The Company believes its strategy is working as Brag House is expanding its platform’s capabilities, refining its data-driven insights for brand partners, and fostering a digital community that resonates with casual gamers. Brag House remains confident in its strategic plan and the various initiatives it is executing on to create shareholder value.

While the Company ordinarily does not comment on market activity, in light of recent trading activity in its stock, the Company notes that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information or corporate development that would contribute to this week’s decline in stock price or unusually high trading volume. The Company is investigating the recent trading activity in its stock and, if it makes any relevant findings, it will update the market accordingly.

No stockholder action is required at this time.

About Brag House

Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) is a next-generation engagement platform that leverages social gaming, AI-driven insights, and collegiate sports to connect brands with Gen Z. Through a community-first approach, Brag House provides immersive experiences, authentic data-driven brand activations, and a scalable engagement model tailored for the modern digital consumer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the company’s ability to execute its strategy and implement its strategic initiatives. For a full discussion of these risks, please refer to Brag House’s SEC filings.

Media Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com