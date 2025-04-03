Roper Technologies schedules first quarter 2025 financial results conference call

SARASOTA, Fla., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, ended March 31, 2025, will be released before the market opens on Monday, April 28, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Monday, April 28, 2025. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-836-8184 (US/Canada) or +1 646-357-8785, using conference call ID 07867. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website prior to the start of the call.

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

