Andes: Pioneering the Path for American Companies in Latin America

Chicago, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A game-changer has arrived for American businesses seeking expansion in Latin America. Andes Commercial Agency Corp., a commercial agency started in 2023, headquartered in Chicago, sets a new standard in cross-border business growth, offering U.S. companies the expertise, relationships, and support needed to thrive in Latin American markets.

With a mission to generate long-term success, Andes bridges the gap between American enterprises and the rapidly growing Latin American economy. Leveraging a deep well of commercial acumen, a vast regional network, and an unwavering commitment to compliance and ethical business practices, Andes ensures that companies looking for growth will consider Latin America with a new set of eyes.

New Opportunity for American Businesses

Andes provides an end-to-end suite of services tailored to the specific needs of companies considering growth in Latin America, including:

For Products : Deal structuring, logistics, KYC aid, credit risk assistance.

: Deal structuring, logistics, KYC aid, credit risk assistance. For Brands : Competitive landscape insights, market entry strategies, distributor screening.

: Competitive landscape insights, market entry strategies, distributor screening. For Enterprise: Strategic alignment, regulatory guidance, ESG insights, operational and reputational risk management.

Why Latin America? Why Now?

Latin America is a thriving market, boasting an 8.3% share of the world's population and a GDP growth of 13.7% in 2022 alone. With $390 billion exported from the U.S. to Latin America in 2021, the region presents many opportunities for companies looking to expand their global footprint. The increasing middle class, digital transformation, and a strong demand for quality goods and services make Latin America an attractive market for forward-thinking companies.

Moreover, Latin America is strategically positioned as a natural trading partner for the U.S., with existing trade agreements such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and partnerships with countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. By entering this market, U.S. businesses gain access to millions of potential customers while diversifying their revenue streams.

What Sets Andes Apart? Our Unique Value Proposition

Operating at the crossroads of strategy, challenge, and leadership, Andes takes on the complexity of Latin American expansion with integrity, courage, and excellence. The agency's seasoned professionals bring decades of experience in navigating regulatory landscapes, structuring deals, and mitigating risks, all while providing localized commercial insight.

Unlike traditional consulting firms, Andes goes beyond strategy and executes hands-on market entry support, providing companies with the logistical, legal, and financial expertise needed to operate seamlessly in Latin America. The agency's regional connections allow clients to identify trustworthy distributors, suppliers, and partners, ensuring a smooth transition into the market.

"Andes is more than just a commercial agency – we are a trusted partner for growth", said Mauro Martinez, Head of Business Development of Andes. "We combine expertise with a powerful regional network to ensure our clients don't just enter Latin America – they succeed."

Overcoming Market Challenges with Andes' Expertise

Expanding into Latin America has unique challenges, including navigating complex bureaucratic regulations, import/export laws, currency exchange volatility, and cultural differences. Andes helps companies tackle these challenges head-on by offering:

Regulatory and Compliance Support : Ensuring adherence to local trade laws, import/export regulations, and safety standards.

: Ensuring adherence to local trade laws, import/export regulations, and safety standards. Risk Mitigation Strategies : Helping businesses navigate economic, reputational and political risks to safeguard their investments.

: Helping businesses navigate economic, reputational and political risks to safeguard their investments. Market Intelligence and Consumer Insights : Providing data-driven insights on consumer behavior, demand trends, and competitor analysis.

: Providing data-driven insights on consumer behavior, demand trends, and competitor analysis. Localization and Brand Adaptation: Assisting businesses in tailoring their messaging, packaging, and marketing strategies to resonate with local audiences.

A Commitment to Excellence and Ethical Business: Your Trust is Our Priority

Andes is built on values that reflect honesty, transparency, and a results-driven approach to business growth. Whether supporting enterprises with risk management and regulatory input or assisting brands in crafting a competitive go-to-market strategy, Andes delivers unmatched value to its partners.

Integrity, courage, and excellence are at the heart of Andes' operations. The agency ensures that every business decision is made with ethical considerations, fostering long-term trust and sustainable growth in the Latin American market. The Andes team takes pride in forming meaningful relationships with clients, working closely with them to develop market-specific solutions that drive success.

Andes specializes in helping companies across various industries, including:

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals : Navigating complex regulatory landscapes to introduce life-saving medications and medical devices.

: Navigating complex regulatory landscapes to introduce life-saving medications and medical devices. Consumer Goods & Retail : Partnering with distributors and retailers to bring U.S. brands to Latin American consumers at the required size.

: Partnering with distributors and retailers to bring U.S. brands to Latin American consumers at the required size. Industrial & Manufacturing : Establishing supply chain networks and optimizing logistics for industrial products.

: Establishing supply chain networks and optimizing logistics for industrial products. Mining : Assisting mining and infrastructure projects at scale so that alignment is kept with client objectives and risk appetite.

: Assisting mining and infrastructure projects at scale so that alignment is kept with client objectives and risk appetite. Commodities: Help in securing new reliable flows while risks are adequately mitigated.

Ready to Expand? Let Andes Lead the Way: Your Success is Our Mission

For American businesses looking to capitalize on the growing Latin American market, Andes is the partner that ensures success. Andes transforms ambition into action through strategic insight, local expertise, and operational excellence.

By offering a full-service, hands-on approach, Andes reduces the complexities of international expansion, making it easier for businesses to establish a strong presence in Latin America. From initial market research and compliance checks to supply chain support and ongoing risk management, Andes provides the tools to ensure a smooth and profitable market entry.

For more information, visit www.andes-ca.com or contact:

Andes

2045 W Grand Ave, Suite B PMB #97272

Chicago, IL 60612-1577

Email:support@andes-ca.com

About Andes

Founded in Chicago, Andes Commercial Agency Corp. is a commercial agency dedicated to helping American companies achieve long-term success in Latin America. Through strategic alignment, regulatory expertise, and commercial insights, Andes provides businesses with the tools and guidance necessary to expand and thrive in one of the world's most promising economic regions. With a commitment to excellence, ethical business practices, and a client-centric approach, Andes is redefining how U.S. companies enter and succeed in Latin America.