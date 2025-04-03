Canadian Gold Resources Identifies Major Structural Targets from Magnetic Survey at VG Boulder Property, Quebec

DIEPPE, New Brunswick , April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (“Canadian Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: CAN), a Canadian exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects within Quebec’s prolific Gaspé Gold Belt, is pleased to announce the preliminary interpretation of data from its recently completed airborne magnetic survey at the wholly-owned VG Boulder Property, located on Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula.

Survey Highlights:

Identification of multiple major fault structures, notably the precise delineation of the Grand Pabos Fault and the Rivière Garin Fault, and the delineation of a second major structure parallel to the Grand Pabos Fault.

Key structural intersections, including where the Grand Pabos and Rivière Garin Faults converge on the VG Boulder Property, along with significant splay structures that could host concentrated zones of mineralization.

Correlation of major structural targets with historical high-grade mineral showings, enhancing regional geological understanding and mineralization continuity across the Company's land holdings, including the Robidoux and Lac Arsenault projects.



Figure 1. First Vertical Derivative data (FVD) magnetic data with interpreted structures.





Mark Smethurst, P.Geo., Director and Geologist at Canadian Gold, noted:

“The structural intersections revealed by this survey represent prime exploration targets. Such intersections often lead to intense fracturing and faulting, creating ideal geological conditions for significant gold and silver deposits. The identification of parallel structures to the Grand Pabos Fault suggests high potential zones of shearing and associated mineralization that warrant follow-up exploration.”

“The compelling structural interpretations from this survey along with the known favourable lithologies at VG Boulder underscores the exceptional exploration potential on Canadian Gold’s claims which cover 35km of the Grand Pabos Fault system,” stated Ronald Goguen, Chairman, President & CEO of Canadian Gold. “Identifying clear structural continuity greatly increases our confidence that the Company will uncover additional targets of high-grade gold and silver mineralization, and reinforces our strategic vision to create substantial value for our shareholders within the Gaspé Gold Belt.”

Historical mineral showings referenced in Figure 1 are documented from previous exploration filed with Ressources naturelles et Forêts (e.g., report GM56965). While these historical grades have not been independently verified by Canadian Gold and should not be considered indicative of current or future mineral resources, they align closely with the newly interpreted structures, highlighting the region’s considerable exploration upside.

The Company will integrate these geophysical findings with ongoing field mapping, targeted sampling programs, and a comprehensive review of historical exploration data to further define high-potential drill targets at VG Boulder, Lac Arsenault, and adjacent properties.

Qualified Person

Mark T. Smethurst, P.Geo., a Director of Canadian Gold Resources and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Canadian Gold Resource Ltd.

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) is a Canadian exploration company focused on developing high-grade gold projects in the Gaspé Gold Belt of Quebec. The Company targets under-explored, past-producing properties with significant growth potential, leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock value. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Canadian Gold Resources is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities within this historic and promising gold region. For more information, visit www.cdngold.com.

