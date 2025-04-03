Xakia Unveils Docusign Integration, Allowing Legal Departments to Simplify, Streamline and Stay Ahead with Smarter Contract Management

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Xakia, a leading provider of intuitive legal matter and contract management solutions, announces its new integration with Docusign. The integration allows users to handle the entire contract life cycle—from drafting and approvals to e-signatures and centralized storage—entirely within the Xakia platform. With this launch, Xakia cements its commitment to delivering simple, powerful and affordable tools for in-house teams.

“For us, the power of yes was the driving force behind building this integration,” says Jodie Baker, CEO of Xakia. “While its mere existence is transformative, we understand that true value lies in the details. The seamless design and thoughtful execution of this integration ensure it works flawlessly from start to finish, making it a trusted tool for those who rely on it daily.”

The Xakia and Docusign integration offers:

Centralized Management: Track every step of the contract life cycle—from drafts and internal approvals to signature completion—all in one comprehensive platform.

Track every step of the contract life cycle—from drafts and internal approvals to signature completion—all in one comprehensive platform. Streamlined Signing Processes: Create Docusign envelopes, set signer orders and monitor progress in real time without ever leaving Xakia.

Create Docusign envelopes, set signer orders and monitor progress in real time without ever leaving Xakia. Secure Storage and Audit Trails: Automatically store signed contracts in Xakia’s centralized document repository, ensuring easy retrieval and a fully audit-ready history.

Automatically store signed contracts in Xakia’s centralized document repository, ensuring easy retrieval and a fully audit-ready history. Affordable and Flexible Usage: Designed to work with existing Docusign licenses, Xakia eliminates hidden fees and ensures flexibility for stakeholders.

Legal teams can better manage audit trails and compliance; sales teams can accelerate deal closures; and procurement teams can handle vendor contracts more efficiently—all while benefiting from real-time automation and integration between Xakia and Docusign. By automating workflows, centralizing document storage and delivering a truly seamless experience, this integration eliminates inefficiencies and empowers teams to focus on high-value tasks instead of administrative headaches.

“For organizations ready to take the hassle out of contracts, this integration is a game-changer," Baker continues. “Our focus has always been on creating simple, powerful and affordable tools for in-house teams, and the Docusign integration means it’s no longer necessary to spend exorbitant amounts of money to get powerful tools for your legal department.”

For a limited time, Xakia is offering new users the opportunity to upgrade to its Enterprise subscription at the cost of the Professional plan.

About Xakia

Xakia, a female-founded and led vendor for In-House Legal Tech, is based in Melbourne, Australia, and Kansas City, Missouri. It has established itself as an international leader in legal technology solutions, catering to in-house teams around the globe, including Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Nissan, Serco and hundreds of other legal and compliance groups. Xakia’s simple, powerful and affordable software for teams of 2 to 200 includes matter management, contract management, spend management, legal intake and triage, automation and intelligence and legal dashboards and reports.

