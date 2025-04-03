Indixio and EagleView® Align to Revolutionize Geospatial Insights in the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Industry by Improving Data-Driven Decisions

Saint-Hubert, Quebec and Rochester, NY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indixio, a leading provider of Information Management Solutions and Geomatics, announces an exciting strategic alliance with EagleView®, a leading provider of aerial imagery and geospatial technology. This collaboration aims to revolutionize location-based intelligence, offering users an unparalleled solution for data-driven decision-making. With the IDX Connector enabled for EagleView® created by Indixio, it is possible for mutual clients to visualize EagleView® high resolution aerial images in GoMap®, a web mapping platform used to publish and edit georeferenced data. This allows users to extract critical detail and information from imagery using their existing data and knowledge about the environment.

"The IDX Connector enabled for EagleView® is the key to unlocking a new level of geospatial insights within GoMap®, our robust platform for managing assets and infrastructure data. This isn't just about maps; it's about revolutionizing how you make decisions,” says Danick Venne, CEO of Indixio. “At Indixio, we've always strived to simplify the complexities of information management. Now, alongside EagleView®, we're taking it a step further. Our mission is clear: to empower organizations with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions confidently and accurately.”

Joe Oddi, Director of Partner Strategies at EagleView®, echoes the sentiment, saying "We are thrilled to be integrating with Indixio, a company that shares our vision for the transformative power of imagery-derived insights. Through the IDX Connector enabled for EagleView®, we are leveraging our rich data and imagery library to bring organizations unprecedented clarity and insights. This alliance represents a merger of technologies that has the potential to redefine the boundaries of what is possible in geospatial analytics."

Perform precise measurements directly in GoMap®

Mutual customers can now view EagleView®'s high resolution oblique and orthogonal imagery directly in GoMap®, providing a 360-degree view of locations, enabling a deeper understanding of the environment. Indixio's analytics further amplify this comprehension by extracting invaluable insights. This is an essential solution for generating land maps, street centerlines and planimetric data.

Further, users can now simultaneously compare multiple sets of imagery, track changes over time, obtain additional information from oblique imagery (e.g., distance, height, elevation and bearing), display base layers like street names and contour lines, and export visible areas as PDF. As a result, mutual clients utilizing EagleView® imagery and Indixio insights in their workflow can operate more efficiently, make decisions more confidently, and better serve stakeholders.

To learn more about how the IDX Connector enabled for EagleView® can cater to your specific needs, visit https://indixio.com/contact-us/

To learn more about EagleView®’s high resolution aerial imagery and the benefits for local governments, visit https://EagleView.ca/industry/government/.

About Indixio

Founded in 2000, Indixio (formerly Geomap) specializes in intelligent information management solutions by integrating the innovative concepts of enterprise content management and geospatial data management. Our mission is to simplify the work of organizations by making information more accessible than ever. Indixio is recognized for its exceptional customer service and unparalleled technical support across Canada and the United States. Our specialized expertise and advanced technological solutions empower public and private institutions to achieve successful information management in industries like geospatial and enterprise content management for: Municipalities and Government, Architecture, Engineering and Construction, Education, Transportation and Utilities, Real Estate and Facilities Management, and Natural Resources and Energy.

About EagleView®

EagleView® is a leader in geospatial technology providing solutions that revolutionize how its customers work. Known for its expansive 3 billion+ imagery library, EagleView® property intelligence covers 94 percent of the U.S. population and offers imagery covering more than 65% of Canada’s four largest provinces: Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta. EagleView® holds more than 300 patents and leverages its technology portfolio to offer cutting-edge software, imagery, and analytics across various industries, driving faster and smarter decisions.

EagleView® is a registered trademark of Eagle View Technologies Inc. and is used with permission. All rights reserved.