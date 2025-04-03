Verity Announces Agreement with Minnesota Soybean Processors to Track and Verify Sustainable Agriculture Attributes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity Holdings, LLC (“Verity”), is pleased to announce we have partnered with Minnesota Soybean Processors (“MnSP”) to implement Verity’s proprietary track and trace software. This collaboration aims to unlock additional value for MnSP through export premiums while streamlining compliance reporting and auditability.

“This partnership with MnSP is a great example of how Verity’s technology empowers producers to capture and communicate the value of sustainable agriculture,” said Kimberly Bowron, President of Verity. “By leveraging our advanced data verification and supply chain transparency solutions, MnSP can document key attributes with confidence, ensuring that sustainably grown soybeans translate into real value for farmers, processors, and international buyers alike.”

This partnership reinforces Verity and MnSP's commitment to expanding opportunities in international markets for sustainably certified products, such as those derived from regeneratively grown soybeans. Both companies share the view that this is the first of many opportunities to create value by ensuring complete traceability from farm to finished products.

Since 2003, MnSP has operated a soy crush plant that processes 100,000-plus bushels per day; a refinery for producing feedstock for edible oil and biofuels out of crude soybean oil; and a 41 million gallon per year biodiesel-production plant that has operated for 20 years, located in Brewster, Minnesota.

About Verity

Verity Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO), is pioneering the ability to track, verify, and quantify carbon intensity across the entire carbon cycle. Through its proprietary digital MRV (Measure, Report, Verify) platform, which is powered by distributed ledger technology, Verity offers comprehensive carbon project development and accounting services. These services are designed to enhance the environmental value across entire business systems, maximizing the value of carbon and sustainability efforts at each stage. Verity is at the forefront of creating the ability to track, verify, and empirically value carbon intensity across the full carbon lifecycle.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including SAF, motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility, further solidifying America’s leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo’s market-driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com .

About Minnesota Soy Processors

Minnesota Soy Process is striving to become the largest independent soybean crush facility in the country and to grow into a diverse, vertically integrated leader in soybean processing, logistics and commodity management. MnSP wants to provide superior value to its customers, security for its employees, and returns to its shareholders. For more information, please visit mnsoy.com .

Forward Looking Statement

