Nutanix Announces 2025 .NEXT Event Lineup: Shape the Next Era of AI, Cloud Native, and Hybrid Multicloud Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the programming for its .NEXT 2025 event, set to take place in Washington, D.C., from May 7-9, 2025.

As artificial intelligence and cloud native applications continue to revolutionize IT strategies, .NEXT 2025 will bring together industry leaders, executives, developers, IT professionals, and thought leaders to explore the future of edge, datacenter, and cloud infrastructure. Attendees will gain valuable insights into emerging trends, best practices, and innovative strategies to optimize application and data management to simply, securely, and seamlessly run anything, anywhere.

The event will feature expert-led sessions and speakers to help attendees discover how to maximize cloud platform innovation to do more for their business. .NEXT will feature keynote speakers who are leaders and visionaries in their fields, including:

José Andrés - Chef, Restaurateur, and Author of Change the Recipe

- Chef, Restaurateur, and Author of Change the Recipe Evy Poumpouras - Former Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service, Broadcast TV Host & Commentator, and Author of Becoming Bulletproof

Attendees will also hear from Nutanix customers, including Micron, Military Sealift Command & the U.S. Navy, and Tractor Supply, who will share real-world success stories and best practices for leveraging Nutanix solutions to:

Realize value from enterprise AI anywhere.

Simplify VM-container convergence with one platform to run apps and data anywhere.

Enhance resilience, security, and operations for the most critical and sensitive apps and data.

Efficiently operate at enterprise scale across private, public and hybrid clouds.

Nutanix partners will hear firsthand from company leadership about how we empower our partners to achieve sustainable growth through shared success. Through the exclusive partner breakout sessions, partners will be equipped with the knowledge, resources, and support to address the evolving needs of customers, learning how to leverage the power of the Nutanix partner ecosystem, activate and accelerate sales cycles, and unlock routes to market.

President and CEO Rajiv Ramaswami, as well as other Nutanix executives, will take the stage to share the latest innovations in hybrid multicloud, cloud native applications, and generative AI. Attendees will gain a clear vision of how Nutanix is driving transformation for CXOs, infrastructure and operations teams, cloud architects, and platform engineers through the Nutanix Cloud Platform and strategic partnerships.

Attendees will have the opportunity for hands-on labs, education courses, certification opportunities, and a broad range of expert sessions including:

AI and ML in the Enterprise

Datacenter, Edge and Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Native Applications

Databases and Business-Critical Applications

Unified Cloud Management

Migration to Nutanix

Networking Security for the Modern Cloud

Hyperscalers and Service Provider Clouds

End User Computing



As part of Nutanix’s growing ecosystem of partners, the company is proud to announce the list of platinum sponsors of .NEXT 2025, including:

Lenovo

AWS

Cisco

HPE

Microsoft

AMD

Omnissa

Pure Storage

TCS



Register now to explore the full agenda, session details, and speaker lineup: https://next2025.nutanix.com/

