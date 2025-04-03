Trespa Introduces Two New Sizes for PuraⓇ NFC Line

CINCINNATI, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trespa International B.V., an internationally recognized developer of exterior cladding and panels, siding and scientific surface solutions, announces the addition of two new sizes to its popular PuraⓇ NFC product line. Designed for durability, low maintenance and easy application, PuraⓇ NFC now offers new design opportunities for use in both commercial and residential applications.

The two newly introduced sizes include medium and large plank sizes in addition to the standard plank. With the expanded options, PuraⓇ NFC can now accommodate even larger and more diverse projects, offering architects, builders and designers greater design flexibility for taller structures (over 40-feet). The new sizes not only enhance aesthetic possibility but also enable more efficient installation and application across a variety of design schemes.

In addition to its expanded sizing options, PuraⓇ NFC is now NFPA 285-tested, ensuring it meets the highest fire safety standards for a wide range of building types.

“The addition of the new sizing options are part of our commitment to meet the evolving needs of the design industry, providing architects, designers and builders with enhanced design flexibility and efficiency,” said Todd Ketcham, vice president of sales at Trespa North America. “With the added assurance of the NFPA 285 testing, we’re reinforcing our commitment to both quality and innovation in every project.”

For more information on Trespa’s addition to the PuraⓇ NFC line, please visit trespa.com/en_US/PuraNFC.

About Trespa International B.V.

Trespa International B.V. is a leading innovator in the field of architectural materials, recognized internationally as a premier developer of high-quality panels for exterior cladding, decorative façades, and scientific surface solutions. Since its founding in 1960, Trespa has worked closely with architects, designers, installers, distributors, raw material suppliers and end users globally. Trespa’s focus is on product development, combining quality manufacturing technologies with intelligent solutions for architectural and scientific surface applications. With unique insights into key market challenges, trends and demands, Trespa passionately delivers innovative aesthetically pleasing and high-performance solutions for a wide range of needs.

Innovation has always been the cornerstone of Trespa and it will continue to be the foundation of the company’s future. In 2015, Trespa International B.V. developed in-house the next generation of its Electron Beam Curing (EBC) technology, which give Trespa® Meteon® and Pura NFC® its exceptional weather resistance and color stability while giving Trespa® TopLab® PLUS its scratch and chemical resistance.

Attachment