TalentAlly Named Finalist for Two Digital Job Advertising Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalentAlly, a Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) company, and a leading inclusive recruitment solution and job board in the United States, announces a recognition as the finalist for two prestigious Digital Job Advertising Excellence (DJAx) Awards: the Technology Innovation Award and Best Customer Success Team Award in the niche job board category. Hosted by Job Boards Connect, the DJAx Awards honor companies driving the future of job advertising through innovation, exceptional service, and measurable impact.

Advancing AI-Powered Hiring Solutions

The Technology Innovation Award recognizes organizations that effectively leverage technology to enhance the recruitment process for both job seekers and employers.

With 83% of companies projected to use AI in hiring by the end of 2025, TalentAlly anticipated this shift and launched a partnership with AI Geometric (www. aigeometric.com) in November 2024. Through this initiative, job seekers gain access to AI-powered virtual interview practice and resume reviews, equipping them with the tools to stand out in the job market. This interactive, AI-driven platform helps candidates refine their resumes, receive personalized feedback, and practice interviews in a low-pressure environment—empowering them to present their best selves to employers.

For hiring teams, this technology fosters a more efficient hiring process, improving the quality and readiness of applicants, reducing interview-to-hire time, and ultimately boosting successful placements.

Commitment to Client Success

The Best Customer Success Team Award recognizes organizations that provide exceptional client support and deliver measurable recruitment results.

At TalentAlly, every enterprise client is paired with a dedicated Customer Success Manager who tailors strategies to maximize job views, apply starts, conversions, and hires. Beyond job postings, our customer success team drives engagement through targeted email campaigns, banner advertising, and curated diversity profile pages, leveraging TalentAlly’s 20+ inclusive partner job boards, career fairs, and eight affinity sites to connect employers with highly qualified talent.

Leadership Perspective

Russell Esquivel Jr., President of TalentAlly, commented:

"This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to innovation and service. Our partnership with AI Geometric represents a major step forward in preparing job seekers for the AI-driven hiring landscape, and being named a Technology Innovation finalist validates that effort.

"Equally, our Customer Success team is well-deserving of this recognition. Their expertise, dedication, and hands-on approach have helped employers achieve outstanding recruitment results."

DJAx Awards Ceremony

The DJAx Awards ceremony will take place in London on May 15, 2025. For more information, please visit djaxawards.awardstage.com .

About TalentAlly

TalentAlly is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to bridge the gap between diverse individuals and inclusive companies by providing a platform that empowers job seekers in their pursuit of fulfilling careers. We envision a world where individuals from minority groups have equal opportunities to thrive in workplaces that champion diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more information about TalentAlly, please visit www.talentally.com .

Professional Diversity Network, Inc (IPDN).

TalentAlly is a business unit operated by Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

