Konica Minolta Healthcare Launches the Next-Generation Exa Platform Featuring Embedded Advanced Visualization Functionality

WAYNE, N.J., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. has launched the next-generation of the Exa® Platform with the most advanced version of Exa PACS|RIS released to date, featuring a new API platform designed to integrate with strategic partners. The new API platform is foundational to Konica Minolta Healthcare IT’s strategy of focusing on the Exa PACS|RIS core and integrating with best-in-class partner solutions to amplify the core, creating an integrated ecosystem to maximize customer success. As part of this new version of Exa PACS|RIS, Konica Minolta is also introducing Exa Advanced Imaging with improved Multi Planar Reconstruction (MPR) functionality and full 3D generated image reconstruction and segmentation. Native to Exa PACS, clinicians have access to advanced functionality without leaving the Exa viewer, streamlining workflow and saving them time and clicks to focus on patient care.

The Exa PAC|RIS ecosystem features NewVue, a cloud-native, AI-powered radiologist worklist and workflow orchestrator that drives efficiency, growth, and radiologist well-being, Clearpath Technologies' automated platform to share records and images digitally with any requester: Patients, Providers, Legal, and Quinsite’s Comprehensive Healthcare Analytics Platform™ that empowers healthcare organizations with actionable insights for data-driven decision-making.

“With this latest version of the Exa Platform, Konica Minolta delivers immediate benefits to our customer while at the same time delivering a platform for the future,” says Matthew Andersen, Executive Director Product Management, Konica Minolta HCIT. “Confident diagnosis requires more than a single imaging study—it demands the right information, in the right place, at the right time. Our next-generation Exa PACS|RIS delivers powerful clinical and workflow tools, transforming data into actionable insights for smarter decision-making.”

The new version of Exa PACS|RIS follows the introduction of Exa Enterprise, an integrated PACS and Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) with a universal viewer across specialties with partner Apollo Enterprise Imaging, in November 2024. Exa Enterprise with Exa PACS|RIS and Apollo's arcc® provides workflow, image viewing and archiving for radiologists and all specialties.

