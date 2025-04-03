Dinan Capital Advisors Welcomes Michael Brill as Managing Director Leading Private Capital Markets

PHOENIX, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinan Capital Advisors (“Dinan”), a leading middle-market investment bank, is pleased to welcome Michael Brill as Managing Director, where he will lead the private capital markets practice.

Brill and his team will establish Dinan’s New York office, providing sponsors and entrepreneurs with capital solutions supporting a wide range of corporate initiatives, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancings, and growth financings.

“We’re thrilled to have Michael on board,” said Michael Dinan, President and CEO of Dinan. “Private capital solutions are a strong complement to Dinan’s existing buy-side and sell-side services, and Michael's capital markets expertise and proven track record across industries will be invaluable as we continue to expand our value-added services to more fully serve our clients.”

Brill brings over 25 years of experience from both bulge bracket and boutique firms. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director in the investment banking practice at B. Riley Securities. Prior to B. Riley, Brill launched the New York office of FocalPoint, and headed the private capital markets practice at Duff & Phelps. He also led private financing practices at Lehman Brothers and Barclays, as well as the fixed income practice at Canaccord Genuity.

Brill has structured and executed transactions across a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, industrials, and energy. Brill's expertise spans the full spectrum of the private capital markets. He has extensive experience working with entrepreneurs, independent sponsors, and private equity firms to develop and implement innovative capital structures that drive strategic growth.

“I’m excited to join Dinan and contribute to the firm’s continued success,” said Brill. “Dinan has built a strong reputation for delivering M&A solutions to the middle market. I’m eager to build on that foundation.”

Brill’s addition to the Dinan team and the expansion of Dinan’s private capital markets practice marks an important step in the firm’s ongoing evolution as the M&A partner of choice for middle-market companies.

About Dinan

Dinan & Company, LLC is an established middle-market investment bank specializing in merger, acquisition, and private capital markets solutions. “Dinan” is the brand under which Dinan & Company and its subsidiary, Dinan Capital Advisors, operate and provide services.

Dinan offers Wall Street-caliber expertise to the thriving middle market, serving a diverse range of clients, including private equity groups, Fortune 1000 companies, family-owned businesses, and entrepreneurs.

For over 35 years, business owners and investors have relied on Dinan to turn M&A opportunities into results. Let Dinan help unlock your next success story. Learn more at www.dinancompany.com.

