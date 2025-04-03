SuccessBooks' Release of Empathetic Leadership by Damon Paull Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status

Houston, Texas , April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empathetic Leadership, published by SuccessBooks®, has officially reached Amazon best-seller status. Damon Paull (Eagle Vision Wealth Management), alongside renowned author Chris Voss and a team of esteemed professionals worldwide, celebrates the resounding success of their transformative book. This captivating work made its highly anticipated debut on April 11th, 2024 captivating readers globally with its profound insights into effective leadership.





Damon Paull and Chris Voss with "Empathetic Leadership" book





Upon its release, “Empathetic Leadership” climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-seller charts, achieving best-seller status in Business and Money category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in 2 distinct categories.

Damon’s profound chapter titled, "From Battlefields to Bull Markets: Preserving Democracy Through Empathy," was instrumental in the book's remarkable success.

About Damon Paull:

Damon Paull's remarkable journey began in Virginia Beach and the Kansas City areas. Inspired by a meeting with legendary Marine sniper Carlos Hathcock, he embarked on a path of service and excellence. Serving in the Marines, Damon provided security for the State Department and was a CIA contractor overseas.

Transitioning to the commodities financial sector, Damon worked for a firm specializing in trading oil and gas NYMEX contracts and other derivatives on the CME exchange. His diverse career also led him to roles in manufacturing and insurance before finding his true calling in Houston, Texas.

Damon empowers business owners and individual clients with diverse investment strategies, adding immense value to their financial portfolios. With a background in accounting and finance, Damon holds numerous industry-recognized certifications and continuously expands his expertise to better serve his clientele.

Damon strongly believes in the free enterprise system and his dedication to financial empowerment extends to his community involvement and commitment to helping individuals and businesses overcome financial challenges.

"Empathetic Leadership" is now available for purchase, inviting readers to explore its transformative wisdom and insights into effective leadership practices.

While Damon resides in sunny Texas, he can be reached:

Cetera Investors

140 Eastshore Dr., Suite 150

Glen Allen, VA 23059





Wealth Management Advisor with Cetera Investors. Cetera Investors is a marketing name of Cetera Investment Services. Securities and Insurance Products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.





"Empathetic Leadership", Damon Paull and Chris Voss book cover





Press inquiries

Eagle Vision Wealth Management

https://EagleVisionWealthManagement.com

Damon Paull

Damon.Paull@ceterainvestors.com

832.535.2286

Cetera Investors

140 Eastshore Dr., Suite 150

Glen Allen, VA 23059



