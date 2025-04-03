Red Star® Yeast partners with So They Can in support of education in Africa

MILWAUKEE, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the strong belief that education is the most proven and effective means to breaking the poverty cycle, Red Star® Yeast has launched a partnership with an international nonprofit organization dedicated to this mission.

The organization, So They Can, focuses on communities in Kenya and Tanzania, supporting projects that create the right conditions for positive educational outcomes. Red Star® Yeast contributed money that will allow several partner schools in Tanzania to produce their own food.

“Key educational indicators such as attendance and achievement rise when students have access to proper sustenance,” said Red Star® Yeast CEO Thomas Benner. “We want our involvement to create a lasting impact.” Overall, Red Star®, along with its employees and parent company, Lesaffre, have made a significant contribution to the organization.





Caption: Red Star® Yeast supports Tanzanian students learning to grow produce at school farms established by So They Can, an organization that targets positive outcomes to break the poverty cycle for children in Tanzania and Kenya.

This new partnership complements Red Star’s ongoing support of Rise Against Hunger, a charitable organization that provides meals and other assistance for vulnerable individuals around the world. These organizations align with the company’s mission to better nourish and protect the planet.

So They Can is recognized around the world and is fully accredited by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Over the past 15 years, the organization has partnered with 52 schools in Tanzania and Kenya, supporting 33,000 children living in poverty.

"This partnership with Red Star ®, a major company in the U.S. with global ties, will dramatically raise its global impact," said So They Can founder and CEO Cassandra Treadwell.

“Our partnership with Red Star® is crucial to getting and retaining children in school in Africa, with the result of their empowerment and self-determination," Treadwell said. “Red Star® is leaving a legacy that will continue to benefit not only the youth of today, but the future for generations to come in Kenya and Tanzania.”

On March 25, 2025, this Red Star® Yeast initiative was recognized with a Champions for a Better Tomorrow award by the American Bakers Association at the group’s annual convention.





Caption: A number of schools in Tanzania and Kenya have seen marked increases in attendance, retention and achievement in partnership with So They Can, an organization that eliminates barriers to educational outcomes. Red Star® Yeast recently contributed over $100,000 to fund initiatives.

ABOUT RED STAR® YEAST

Red Star® Yeast supplies the North American baking industry with high-quality yeast and ingredients for home bakers, restaurants, bakeries and food manufacturing through a robust yeast product portfolio including Red Star® fresh and dry yeast, Platinum® Superior Baking Yeast, Saf-Instant® Yeast and more. Red Star® Yeast is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., and is part of Lesaffre, based in Lille, France, which employs more than 11,000 people globally. More information, recipe inspiration, baking support and more can be found at www.redstaryeast.com.

ABOUT SO THEY CAN

So They Can is an international NGO working to break the poverty cycle through access to quality education in Kenya and Tanzania. Over a 7-10 year development cycle, they partner with individual school communities to understand their needs and implement education and community development projects that support them to thrive long term. Learn more at www.sotheycan.org.

