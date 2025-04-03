Capilea Mexico Celebrates 25 Years as Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capilea Mexico Hair Transplant Clinic is marking its 25th anniversary as a premier destination for international patients seeking high-quality, affordable hair restoration solutions. The clinic has established itself as a leader in medical tourism, specifically in the field of hair transplants, offering cutting-edge techniques and world-class facilities. The clinic has garnered widespread recognition as the best hair transplant clinic in Mexico with over 130 5-star reviews.

"Our 25-year journey has been dedicated to perfecting the art and science of hair restoration while making it affordable to international patients," said Dr. Héctor Treviño, founder and lead surgeon at Capilea Mexico. "We've created a comprehensive experience that combines medical excellence with the convenience of proximity for North American patients."

The clinic has seen significant growth in medical tourists choosing Mexico over other popular destinations like Turkey for hair transplant procedures. Capilea Mexico offers several advantages for North American patients, including shorter travel times, reduced overall costs, and the ability to drive rather than fly to their destination, eliminating language barriers and cultural adjustments that can complicate overseas medical travel.

Capilea Mexico's facilities feature state-of-the-art equipment and a team of specialists trained in the latest hair restoration techniques. The clinic maintains rigorous international standards while offering procedures at a fraction of the cost found in the United States and Canada.

For more information about Capilea Mexico and its services, visit the company's website or learn more about the advantages of choosing Mexico over Turkey for hair transplants in their

recent blog post.

A video tour of the facilities can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed5_Wo6JSCQ

About Capilea Mexico

Capilea is a leading hair restoration medical center with over 25 years of experience in Latin America. Specializing in advanced FUE hair transplant procedures, the clinic operates state-of- the-art facilities in Monterrey, Tijuana, and Mexico City. Under the leadership of renowned specialists Dr. Héctor Treviño and Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, Capilea has successfully completed over 2,160 cases, serving both domestic and international patients. The center offers comprehensive hair restoration solutions, including PRP therapy and specialized hair loss treatments, delivered by a team of certified professionals using cutting-edge technology. With an expanding presence across Latin America, Capilea maintains its commitment to restoring not just hair, but also confidence in patients seeking premium quality hair restoration services.

