AssetVal and Restb.ai to Modernize Broker Price Opinions with AI-Powered Visual Validation

DALLAS, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetVal, a valuation industry leader known for delivering high-quality Broker Price Opinions (BPOs), is partnering with Restb.ai , a trusted innovator in computer vision AI for the mortgage industry, today announced the integration of Restb.ai’s advanced computer vision technology to elevate the consistency and accuracy of its residential BPO offerings. This AI-driven enhancement enables AssetVal to validate the condition and quality of both subject properties and comparables, helping reduce valuation drift and deliver more consistent price opinions at scale.

Broker Price Opinions – long a staple of real estate’s valuation ecosystem – are often vulnerable to variation between agents and assignments. Deploying Restb.ai’s property intelligence capabilities helps AssetVal deliver a new level of objectivity and precision to BPO analysis, modernizing the process while maintaining its trusted human foundation.

“At AssetVal, we’ve built our reputation on delivering high-quality valuations – and BPOs are no exception,” said Tami Rund, CEO at AssetVal. “Restb.ai’s AI solutions allow us to validate property condition and quality more consistently to improve BPO accuracy, giving our clients greater confidence in every price opinion we deliver.”

Enhancing BPO accuracy leveraging visual intelligence

AssetVal’s integration of Restb.ai brings powerful automation to its BPO workflow, enabling:

Heightening the quality of BPOs: Leveraging Restb.ai solutions to detect property conditions and quality more consistently and objectively.

By more accurately matching comparables of similar condition and quality, AssetVal improves alignment with true market value. Reduced valuation drift: The new capabilities help mitigate inconsistencies between multiple BPOs on the same property, an ongoing challenge in high-volume servicing environments.



“AssetVal is setting a new standard for BPO quality,” said Tony Pistilli, President, Valuation at Restb.ai. “By embedding our computer vision capabilities, they’re enabling their broker network to focus on valuation insights instead of subjective image review, all while improving consistency across the board.”

A legacy of quality powered by innovation

Founded in 1995, AssetVal has built a legacy of valuation excellence delivering BPOs, appraisals, inspections, and data and analytics to some of the nation’s largest servicers and investment banks. The company’s reputation for meeting tight timelines and exceeding compliance standards is bolstered by meeting the highest standards in data protection and privacy (SOC 2 Type II certification) and proprietary compliance tools supported by a robust vendor panel.

With offices in Colorado and Texas, AssetVal is known as the leading valuation firm with a strong focus on BPOs. Its latest innovation with Restb.ai further reflects its commitment to quality and modernization.

For more information, visit assetval.com and restb.ai .

About AssetVal

AssetVal, Valuation Solutions, AssetVal Inc., a woman owned business, was founded on May 5, 1995. AssetVal is a full spectrum valuation provider working with servicers, investors and originators. Founded in the real estate and valuation space, AssetVal has spent the last 30 years developing and continuously improving upon its proprietary web application, building the most experienced vendor panel, and perfecting its ordering and QC processes to provide top-tier products and services.

AssetVal was one of the first to develop an advanced proprietary web-based valuation application. Its in-house development team – taking advantage of emerging technologies – has continuously enhanced and upgraded its application. AssetVal has been providing products and services to some of the nation's largest servicers, investment banks and originators for over 30 years. With the use of in-house technology and third-party partners such as Restb.ai, AssetVal provides some of the best technology and industry leveraged products for an integrated approach.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai , the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators in the mortgage industry with AI solutions for valuations and appraisals. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale – including property conditions – empowering mortgage, valuation, and appraisal firms with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

