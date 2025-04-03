SKYX Announces U.S. Manufacturing Partnership with Prominent Electronic Manufacturer Profab Electronics

MIAMI, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive advanced and smart home platform technology company for homes and buildings, with more than 97 issued and pending patents globally and a portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, today announces a strategic manufacturing partnership with Profab Electronics, a premier electronic contract manufacturer based in Pompano Beach, Florida. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in SKYX’s commitment to building a resilient, efficient, and localized supply chain for its innovative product lines.

Profab Electronics specializes in full-service of high-quality electronic contract manufacturing, offering capabilities that span new product introduction (NPI), production assembly, robotic inventory management, and integrated supply chain services. With over four decades of experience and a focus on advanced automation, Profab provides high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions for some of the most demanding sectors.

This U.S. manufacturing expansion reinforces SKYX’s dedication to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and sustainable business practices.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp., said: “Our partnership with Profab Electronics, a prominent U.S. electronic manufacturer, is significant for SKYX, establishing U.S.-based production capabilities and ensuring greater control over our manufacturing processes and the ability to maintain the high standards of quality and safety our customers expect. We are proud to support American manufacturing and invest in building strong domestic operations.”





About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cf28a8a-c24a-43e1-9130-f1d7295528c0