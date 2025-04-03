Network Cameras and Video Analytics Business Analysis Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $117 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Smart City Initiatives Expands Opportunities

Dublin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Cameras and Video Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Network Cameras and Video Analytics was valued at US$40.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$117 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2030.







The growth of the network camera and video analytics market is propelled by several key factors including the rising demand for smart home devices and the expansion of smart city projects, which integrate these technologies for enhanced public safety, traffic management, and urban planning. Technological advancements in AI and machine learning continually refine the capabilities of video analytics, increasing their accuracy and expanding their application scope. Strategic partnerships and collaborations among tech providers broaden the utility and integration potential of these technologies, making them indispensable in modern surveillance and security systems.

Additionally, as urban areas expand, the demand for sophisticated surveillance systems grows to ensure public safety and manage complex infrastructures, further driving the adoption of network cameras and video analytics. These technologies also support large-scale infrastructure projects by providing scalable surveillance solutions that ensure security and operational efficiency. As digital transformation accelerates, the integration of these technologies with IoT and other digital systems enhances the overall functionality and intelligence of security operations, ensuring they remain robust in increasingly connected and technologically advanced environments.



The synergy between network cameras and video analytics has significantly transformed security and operational efficiencies across various sectors. Video analytics, driven by advances in artificial intelligence (AI), extends beyond traditional surveillance by providing actionable intelligence. This transformative capability is crucial in environments where high operational efficiency and security are paramount, such as finance and healthcare. For instance, video analytics can optimize resource allocation and response strategies during emergencies, thereby enhancing public safety and crisis management. Moreover, modern video analytics, categorized into fixed algorithm analytics, AI learning algorithms, and facial recognition systems, can process video feeds in real time to detect and analyze activities, significantly reducing the workload on security personnel who traditionally monitor multiple feeds simultaneously.



Network cameras, also known as IP cameras, are digital video cameras that send and receive data via the Internet or local networks, differing from traditional analog CCTV cameras which require a direct connection to a DVR. These cameras are integral not only for security and surveillance but also for any application requiring remote monitoring and operations. The transition from analog to digital technologies, especially IP cameras, enhances surveillance capabilities by allowing for the digitization of video streams, which can be transmitted over network cables or Wi-Fi, thereby facilitating proactive and real-time security systems. In the UK, the extensive deployment of about 4.2 million surveillance cameras illustrates the profound integration and reliance on such technology within security frameworks, highlighting its essential role in contemporary security practices.

