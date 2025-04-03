Cygnus Marketing Communications and Verisk Marketing Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Enrollment Management

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Marketing Communications, a leader in performance marketing and enterprise technology solutions serving the higher education vertical, today announced its strategic alliance with Verisk Marketing Solutions (VMS), a business of the leading global data analytics and technology provider Verisk. This collaboration seamlessly integrates Verisk Marketing Solutions’ robust, privacy-forward data offerings, including TCPA insights, identity, and attribute data, with Cygnus' state-of-the-art marketing intelligence system, VEGA.

This first-of-its-kind alliance equips higher education institutions with innovative and user-friendly tools through a single provider. By combining powerful consumer insights and an advanced marketing intelligence platform, institutions can focus less on operational complexities and more on driving enrollment growth. The alliance highlights simplicity, privacy, outstanding customer support, and an unparalleled ability to enhance performance marketing campaigns.

'Through this strategic alliance, we are augmenting our ability to help institutional stakeholders gain in-depth insight and transparency into key areas of their promotional and student recruitment efforts. Verisk Marketing Solutions’ commitment to consumer privacy and responsibly sourced data strengthens our ability to help institutions ensure all promotional efforts are deployed in a manner that is student- and institution-centric, and which are fully aligned with regulatory mandates. The Cygnus and VMS alliance will help institutions recruit high-intent adult students while protecting the integrity of their institutional brands’, says Marcelo Parravicini, Chairman and CEO of Cygnus Marketing Communications, Inc.

“Higher education institutions play a vital role in our communities and society, so we’re proud to work with Cygnus to help increase the efficiency of their recruitment and promotion strategies and tactics,” said Jamie Field, vice president of strategic alliances for Verisk Marketing Solutions. “Cygnus’s innovative and flexible marketing intelligence platform, VEGA, makes it easy to ingest our privacy-first TCPA data, as well as our consumer attribute and identity data, delivering compliant and effective marketing to adult education seekers.”

This groundbreaking alliance positions higher education institutions at the forefront of enrollment management innovation. By merging Cygnus’ sophisticated marketing intelligence with Verisk’s robust consumer insights under one provider, institutions can streamline operations, enhance enrollment strategies, and enjoy unparalleled support. This collaboration redefines the standard for leveraging compliant and transparent data-driven tactics to elevate adult student recruitment.

About Cygnus Marketing Communications

Cygnus Marketing Communications stands at the forefront of the higher education sector as a trailblazer in integrated technology, performance marketing, and enrollment management solutions. Renowned for its rapid growth and unwavering commitment to transparency, Cygnus combines cutting-edge technology with data-driven strategies to deliver compliant and impactful marketing solutions tailored to the unique challenges of higher education institutions. Committed to achieving challenging marketing objectives, Cygnus drives scalable and sustainable enrollment growth.

About Verisk Marketing Solutions

Verisk Marketing Solutions, a Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) business, offers award-winning identity data and insights to connect the dots that create a true picture of marketable U.S. consumers and households. The company responsibly sources compliant data – including unique propensity data such as in-market shopping signals, which enables marketers and publishers to enrich and expand existing consumer data to drive marketing personalization. As identity experts trusted for decades by many of the world’s leading brands, publishers, platforms and data compilers, Verisk Marketing Solutions honors consumer privacy through compliant sourcing, responsible data usage and technology that helps create better consumer experiences and improved marketing outcomes.

Media Contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]