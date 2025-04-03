Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Size Worth $8.12 Billion, Globally, by 2031 Growing at 8.14% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “the global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Technology Type (Plate Heat Exchanger, Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger, Rotary Heat Exchanger, Run-Around Coil, and Others) and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography”.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Different technology types of energy recovery ventilators include plate heat exchangers, heat pipe heat exchangers, rotary heat exchangers, run-around coils, and others. Energy recovery ventilator manufacturers procure specific grades of materials from raw material suppliers and process them further to develop the final product.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Growth: Energy recovery ventilators are significantly used in sectors ranging from residential to commercial and industrial. The outdoor air needs to be conditioned before it is transferred for circulation, which leads to increased energy consumption. Using energy recovery ventilators can help increase ventilation rates while justifying the increased energy consumption. The significance of using energy recovery ventilators includes the ability to replace stale indoor air with fresh outdoor air, optimize energy efficiency, and remove contaminants such as excess moisture, as well as reduce the carbon footprint, household bacteria, and chemicals present in the indoor environment. Thus, increasing focus on improving indoor air quality propels the market growth.

Increasing Government Regulations and Standards: Codes and standards fuel the adoption of energy recovery ventilators in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Atlanta-based American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE's) Standard 62.1, "Ventilation for Acceptable Indoor Air Quality," is a major pillar of the International Mechanical Code from the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED rating system and the International Code Council as well as several local ventilation codes. This standard defines the amount of air ventilation required in a building. Further, ASHRAE's Standard 90.1 recommends the usage of energy recovery ventilation systems with a minimum 50% recovery effectiveness for the individual fan systems designed and developed with fan capacities of 5,000 cfm or more and an outdoor air supply of a minimum of 70%. The federal government mandates the usage of energy recovery ventilators in federal buildings and recommends that small businesses and schools consider the usage of energy recovery ventilators.





Role of Energy Recovery Ventilator in Achieving Sustainability Goals: In residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, reducing a building's overall energy consumption or energy load helps in decarbonization. Mechanical ventilation is the major contributor to the overall energy consumption or load in this. Reducing indoor airflow to reduce energy consumption creates health and safety concerns for occupants. As buildings become more airtight, they seal in contaminants, resulting in poor indoor air quality. Typical contaminants include off-gassing from carpets, furniture, and building materials, excess moisture and mold, odors, cooking and cleaning fumes, CO2, hair, and fibers. Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERVs) are designed to meet the stringent energy efficiency requirements of decarbonization. They can provide increased indoor ventilation without increasing the overall energy load. ERVs reuse the total energy that would have been wasted otherwise from the exhaust air stream to condition the incoming outdoor air. ERV technology is notable for recovering and reusing nearly 90% of the energy from exhaust air, thereby reducing the energy utilization from heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and thus resulting in lowering carbon emissions, cutting energy costs, and enhancing sustainability. In addition, it transfers energy from outgoing stale air to incoming fresh air, thereby maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature environment and reducing the energy required for heating or cooling. This process conserves energy and significantly reduces carbon emissions, making it a promising solution to the sustainability challenges of the technology industry. Such benefits associated with the energy recovery ventilator help industries achieve sustainable goals and thereby act as the future trend in the market during 2025–2031

Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on technology type, the energy recovery ventilator market is classified into plate heat exchangers, heat pipe heat exchangers, rotary heat exchangers, run-around coils, and others. The plate heat exchange segment dominated the energy recovery ventilator market share in 2024.





Based on mounting type, the energy recovery ventilator market, is bifurcated into wall mount and ceiling mount. Wall mount energy recovery ventilator registered a larger market share in the energy recovery ventilator market in 2024.





Based on end users, the energy recovery ventilator market the energy recovery ventilator market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment led the market in 2024





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Energy Recovery Ventilator Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Daikin Industries Ltd

Greenheck Fan Corp

Munters Group AB

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Fujitsu General Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Carrier Global Corp

Panasonic Holdings Corp





These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" Munters Group AB acquired Hygromedia LLC and Rotor Source Inc.”





“Panasonic announced the launch of the WhisperComfort 60 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV).”









Conclusion:

Energy recovery ventilator has become a strategic priority for residential, commercial, and industrial users striving to achieve ambitious sustainability goals. In addition, energy recovery ventilator helps companies balance economic, environmental, and operational factors to optimize energy consumption, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact by maintaining fresh air, better air ventilation, and efficiency. Moreover, advanced energy recovery ventilators enable companies to leverage data-driven insights and advanced controls to identify and implement successful energy usage strategies for HVAC solutions.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material providers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and end users—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





