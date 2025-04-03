ExaGrid Awarded 2025 “Data Backup Solution of the Year” By Data Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that ExaGrid ®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, has been selected as winner of the “Data Backup Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program.

ExaGrid’s breakthrough Tiered Backup Storage architecture uses a front-end disk cache Landing Zone for fast backup and fast restores. There is no inline deduplication and restores are from the undeduplicated native format backups. The system is highly optimized for large backup jobs and is integrated in a number of ways into backup applications for performance and security.

ExaGrid uses a scale-out architecture, so the backup window stays fixed in length as data grows avoiding forklift upgrades. Any age or size appliance can be mixed and matched in a single system which eliminates planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid deduplicates the data in the Landing Zone into a second non-network-facing (tiered air gap) Repository Tier for both lowered storage costs and security. The Repository Tier cannot be seen or accessed by a threat actor and all data in the Repository is stored as immutable objects and protected with a delayed delete policy. All data is ready for restore from a cyber-attack such as a ransomware attack.

“We are constantly innovating our Tiered Backup Storage so that we offer the best solution to meet the backup storage needs of organizations and address their challenges, and importantly, scale with their growing requirements,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “We’re honored to receive the ‘Data Backup Solution of the Year’ award from Data Breakthrough. We’ll continue to innovate and enhance our product line to deliver the best performance, security, and ransomware recovery solution to organizations of all sizes.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 6th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“ExaGrid offers the most comprehensive security of any backup storage solution. For backup storage, there have only been two real storage solutions: standard primary storage and deduplication appliances. The former offers slow performance, while the latter usually necessitates forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. Both, being network-facing, make them highly vulnerable to being deleted in a cyber-attack,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “ExaGrid’s tiered backup storage is the future. The technology’s unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture serve as the only viable option in storage solution for Enterprise.”

The ExaGrid product line consists of seven appliance models, each sized for a full backup and long-term retention. Appliances can be mixed and matched in the same scale-out system with any other size or age appliance and this pay-as-you-grow model allows up to 32 appliances in a single system. All appliances and systems are managed by a single user interface, and multiple systems can be deployed in a single site, allowing for full backups of up to 6 petabytes.

ExaGrid works with more than 25 backup apps and utilities and offers advanced integrations for improved performance, deduplication, and security. The company also offers an innovative support model, with each customer working with an assigned Level 2 Customer Support Engineer.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

