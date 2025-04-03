Zero Trust Network Access Strategic Business Report 2024-2030, Competitive Analysis of Akamai, Broadcom, Check Point Software, Cisco Systems, CloudFlare, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Fortinet, IBM, Okta

Dublin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Trust Network Access - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Zero Trust Network Access was valued at US$1.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the Zero Trust Network Access market is driven by several factors, including the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, the widespread adoption of cloud and hybrid IT environments, and the shift towards remote work. Technological advancements, such as AI-driven threat detection, cloud-native architectures, and advanced identity and access management solutions, are enhancing the effectiveness and appeal of ZTNA.

The growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and data protection is also pushing organizations to adopt more secure access control frameworks. Additionally, the need to protect digital assets in a decentralized and dynamic environment is driving demand for ZTNA solutions, positioning the market for sustained growth in the coming years.



Why is Zero Trust Network Access Gaining Importance In Cybersecurity?



Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is becoming a critical component of cybersecurity strategies as organizations seek to protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape. Unlike traditional security models that assume trust within the network perimeter, ZTNA adopts a 'never trust, always verify' approach, requiring continuous verification of users and devices regardless of their location.

This model is particularly relevant as remote work, cloud adoption, and digital transformation initiatives expand the attack surface, making it harder to secure corporate networks. ZTNA solutions provide a more granular level of access control, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the demand for robust and adaptive security frameworks like ZTNA is rising.



How are Technological Innovations Enhancing Zero Trust Network Access?



Technological advancements are significantly enhancing the functionality and adoption of Zero Trust Network Access solutions. Innovations such as AI and machine learning are being used to improve threat detection and response capabilities, allowing ZTNA systems to identify and respond to potential threats in real-time.

The integration of identity and access management (IAM) and multifactor authentication (MFA) technologies is providing more secure and seamless user verification processes. Cloud-native ZTNA solutions are also gaining popularity, offering greater flexibility and scalability to support hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Additionally, the development of software-defined perimeter (SDP) technologies is enabling more dynamic and context-aware access controls, further strengthening the security posture of organizations.



What are The Key Trends And User Demands In The ZTNA Market?



The ZTNA market is shaped by several key trends, including the increasing adoption of remote and hybrid work models, the shift towards cloud-based infrastructure, and the growing focus on identity-centric security. Organizations are seeking ZTNA solutions that provide a unified security framework across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, ensuring consistent security policies and access controls.

There is also a strong demand for solutions that offer seamless user experiences, minimizing friction during authentication and access processes. The trend towards micro-segmentation, which involves dividing the network into smaller, isolated segments to limit lateral movement of threats, is also gaining traction as part of the broader adoption of Zero Trust principles.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Zero Trust Network Access - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Emphasis on Cybersecurity and Threat Prevention Accelerating ZTNA Adoption

Increasing Adoption of Remote and Hybrid Work Models Driving Demand for ZTNA Solutions

Shift Towards Cloud-Based Infrastructure Boosting ZTNA Market Growth

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhancing ZTNA Capabilities

Rising Incidence of Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks Necessitating ZTNA Deployment

Expansion of IoT and Connected Devices Creating Demand for ZTNA Solutions

Focus on Identity-Centric Security Models Elevating ZTNA Adoption

Adoption of Zero Trust Principles by Government and Defense Sectors Fueling Market Growth

Demand for Secure Access to Applications and Data Across Distributed Networks

Increasing Awareness of Zero Trust Models Among Enterprises Driving Market Penetration

Technological Advancements in Multi-Factor Authentication Strengthening ZTNA Solutions

