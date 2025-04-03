Medical Devices Post Market Surveillance and Complaint Handling Systems Course: U.S. FDA CGMP Expectations/Requirements (ONLINE EVENT: May 22-23, 2025)

Dublin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices: Developing Effective Post Market Surveillance and Complaint Handling Systems Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What are U.S. FDA CGMP expectations/requirements for Post Market Surveillance and Complaint Handling?

This seminar will examine Section 522 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), as well as appropriate articles / Annexes of the EU's MDR, which require manufacturers to conduct postmarket surveillance at the time of approval or clearance or at any time thereafter of certain class II or class III devices. Section 522 is implemented in 21 CFR 822.

This formal postmarket surveillance is the active, systematic, scientifically valid collection, analysis, and interpretation of data or other information about a marketed device. A more generalized "post-market surveillance" / complaint handling is also a requirement under the device CGMPs, 21 CFR 820, -.100 - CAPA, and -.198 - Complaints. Data collected under post-market surveillance helps to address important public health questions on the safety and effectiveness of a device, often resulting in improvements in device design and manufacture. Similar requirements exist in the EU's MDR, as part of the final "Clinical Phase".

Why Should You Attend

Global companies must meet US FDA 21 CFR 820 (The QSR) requirements to sell such devices in the US, no matter where they are manufactured. These companies must pass FDA compliance inspections (audits) to 21 CFR 820.One of the key components of these device CGMPs in addressing post-market use issues and complaints / CAPA.

The FDA expects companies to have effective programs in place to capture post-market problems / non-conformances, react to minimize risk to users/patients, and use such data for product improvement. With certain devices, the FDA mandates such controls. How does failure to comply result in adulterated products, 483 Observations, Warning Letters, and worse? What are the key components of a CGMP-compliant post-market surveillance and complaint-handling system? Where does Medical Device Reporting / Adverse Events fit into such a system? This two-day seminar will provide suggested and mandated approaches, and the answers to these and other related questions.

Who Should Attend:

Senior management

Regulatory Affairs

Quality Assurance

Production

R&D and Engineering

All personnel involved in the U.S. FDA-regulated medical device development, manufacture, and post market activities. Especially those involved in new medical device / combination product development, non-conformances and field problems / complaints, line extensions, and incremental product improvements; having to evaluate those changes in light of the DHF / CGMPs, and then document these actions in harmony with the regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1:

Introduction (personal/course information)

Session 1 - US FD&C Act Section 522 and 21 CFR 822

"Postmarket Surveillance under Section 522 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act", Guidance, dated October 2022

21 CFR 822 - Implementing Sec. 522 of the FD&C Act - The Law/Requirements - Class II and III Devices

Break/Q&A

Session 2 - US FDA's Post Approval Studies (PAS) Requirements

PAS Requirements and PMAs

PAS Orders

PAS Protocols

Interim and Final PAS Reports

Report Evaluations

Break/Q&A

Session 3 - FDA's Voluntary Summary Malfunction Reports

Medical Device Reporting/Adverse Events (MDRs)

The Voluntary Summary Malfunction Reports

Session 4 - CAPA/Trending

Internal "Complaints" - NCMRs, OOS'

External Complaint Handling

CAPA Documentation

CAPA Trending

Q&A

Day 2:

Review of Day 1 - Key Points

Session 5 - Failure Investigation, Root Cause Analysis

Failure Investigation Tools

Root Cause Analysis - Methods and Tools

Communication

Reports

CAPA Trending

Break/Q&A

Session 6 - Risk Management and Human Factors

Patient Hazard/Risk Management per ISO 14971:2019

QMS/System Level

File/Review (Benefit/Risk)

Narrative/Descriptive Information

Hazards, FTA, D-, P-, U-FME[C]A + Normal

FDA Use/Human Factors Requirements

Use Engineering Process - 9 stages - IEC 62366-1

Session 7 - Cybersecurity, Especially Post-Market

Cybersecurity Requirements

Threat Modelling .

Post-Market Cybersecurity

Break/Q&A

Session 8 - Project Management Tools ( slides)

Gantt Chart

CPM Network Diagram

PERT Network Diagram

Post-Market Surveillance Usage

Review/Conclusion; Q&A

Speakers:



John E. Lincoln

Principal Consultant

J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC



John E. Lincoln is principal of J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC, a consulting company, with over 33 years' experience in U.S. FDA-regulated industries and 20 years as a full-time consultant. He has worked with companies from start-up to Fortune 100, in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, China and Taiwan.



He specializes in quality assurance, regulatory affairs, QMS problem remediation and FDA responses, new / changed product 510(k)s, process/ product/ equipment including QMS and so+E6ftware validations, ISO 14971 product risk management files / reports, design control / design history files, and technical files. He's held positions in manufacturing engineering, QA, QAE, regulatory affairs, to the level of director and VP (R&D). In addition, Mr. Lincoln has prior experience in military, government, electronics, and aerospace. He has published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals, conducted workshops and webinars worldwide on CGMP subjects. He is a graduate of UCLA.



