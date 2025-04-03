Firefighter-Run Coffee Company Supports CAL FIRE and Firefighters Nationwide





ROCKFORD, Ill., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire Department Coffee has long been known for supporting firefighters, especially those who are sick or injured. In 2025, the firefighter-run company is deepening its connection with the California fire service community in a powerful way.

Earlier this year, Fire Dept. Coffee deployed Rescue-1, its custom Rosenbauer firetruck, on a 2,000-mile journey from Rockford, Illinois, to wildfire zones in Southern California . Loaded with relief supplies, the truck and the FDC team delivered hot coffee, needed supplies, and heartfelt gratitude to exhausted crews battling the flames.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as CAL FIRE, is responsible for 31 million acres of wildlands. They have risen to meet extraordinary challenges this year.

“Our mission is simple,” said Luke Schneider, CEO of Fire Dept. Coffee. “Beyond sharing our love of coffee, we’re dedicated to supporting our own. CAL FIRE represents the best of our profession, and every firefighter we’ve met in California reminds us why we do what we do. It’s an honor to stand with them.”

Fire Dept. Coffee’s connection to CAL FIRE also traces back to Damien Pereira, a CAL FIRE firefighter who was severely injured in 2015 when a massive oak tree fell on him during a wildfire response near Sequoia National Park. His story inspired the creation of the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation, which now supports firefighters and first responders facing serious injuries, illnesses, or mental health challenges.

Fire Department Coffee is raising funds for the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation with a special “ Guardians of the Golden State ” coffee roast and matching shirt design. A portion of every purchase supports CAL FIRE firefighters and their families.

The organization supports firefighters in need, including the loved ones of firefighters lost in the line of duty. The organization’s impact on the California firefighting community is immeasurable.

Just as the impact of California firefighters has been immeasurable across the Golden State.

Whether through direct donations, or disaster response efforts, the company continues to find meaningful ways to give back to its firefighting community.

To learn more about Fire Dept. Coffee’s support for CAL FIRE or to request an interview with CEO Luke Schneider or Vice President Jason Patton, please contact: info@firedeptcoffee.com.

About Fire Department Coffee:

Founded in 2016 by firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee is a veteran and firefighter-founded business that is dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee with a mission to support firefighters. Its growing assortment of ground, whole bean, and single-serve beverages is freshly roasted in the U.S.A. by a dedicated team of coffee experts.

In 2018, the company established the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation to give back to firefighters who have become sick or injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

Fire Department Coffee has an established social media presence of over 20 million followers across all channels and is available online and at Walmart and other retailers nationwide.

Contact information:

Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee Founder and CEO

Jason Patton, Fire Department Coffee Senior Vice President

Contact: info@firedeptcoffee.com